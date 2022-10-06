A Celebration of Life for Harriet Ann Enos will be held Oct. 29, at noon, at Petrolia Lodge 363, 957 State Route 227, Oil City.
Harriet passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, after an extended illness.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 6, 2022 @ 6:45 am
A Celebration of Life for Harriet Ann Enos will be held Oct. 29, at noon, at Petrolia Lodge 363, 957 State Route 227, Oil City.
Harriet passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, after an extended illness.
John L Bashline, 91, of Lexington, SC, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for Harriet Ann Enos will be held Oct. 29, at noon, at Petrolia Lodge 363, 957 State Route 227, Oil City.
Michael David Cathers, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at his home in Delmar, New York.
Charles A. “Chuck” Curtis Sr., formerly of Edinboro, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Chattanooga, TN at the age of 91.
Robert Peterson, 90, formerly of Coolspring, Pa. and Orlando, Fla., died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022, at his home in Columbus, Ohio.
Clifford L. “Boot” Ehrhart, 85, of Venus passed away peacefully early Monday morning, October 3, 2022, at his home.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, a well-known Foxburg resident and respected World War II veteran, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving family.
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84, of DuBois, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Valjean Beers, 75, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
George E. Willyoung, 88, of Franklin passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 4, 2022.
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three-year journey.
Robert L. “Bob” Montgomery, 95, of Foxburg, died early Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.
Michael Richard Russell, 57, formerly of Franklin, passed away at his home in Mentor, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, following a valiant fight with acute myeloid leukemia.
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin died peacefully at 10:42 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Theresa Petulla Huston of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Roy D. George, 56, of Oil City, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Carol A. Rough, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, 2022.
Thomas J. “Tim” Haslett, a resident of Pinoak Circle in Cranberry Township, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Mary Lou “Boovie” Lopata, 78, of Polk, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022.
Scott A. Griffen, 57, of Franklin, left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to be with his heavenly family after a two-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer.
David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Road, Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.
Shirley M. Jones, 84, of Oil City, PA., passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and her children.
Joseph A. Ida, Jr., 77, of Shippenville, died Sept. 1, 2022.
David R. Lovejoy, 52, of Oil City passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Pauline Anna Kriebel Slaughenhoupt treated everyone she met with kindness and generosity. She died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parker Personal Care Home in Parker.
Earl James Umstead, 86, of Cranberry, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a long period of failing health. He had been a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin where he was treated with great care, compassion and with a li…
Lucille “Lucy” Swartzlander Staley, 90, of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Bruce A. Swogger, 83, of Milledgeville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Floda Pearl Swartfager, age 86, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
Grace M. Long, 95, of Smethport, a former well-known Emlenton resident and business owner, went to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, 2022 at Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport.
Beatrice S. Rembold, 94, of Temperance, MI, formerly of Seneca, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at 12:31 p.m. at Hospice of Northwest, Ohio surrounded by her family members.
John T. Barber, 99, of Singer Island, Florida, formerly of Conrad Avenue, Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a well-lived full life.
Richard M. Swartz, 73, a resident of #2 Monroe St., Franklin, died peacefully early Friday morning, Sept. 23, 2022, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
John T. Barber, age 99, of Oil City and West Palm Beach, Florida, died late Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Palm Beach Garden Medical Center.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Elizabeth W. Walters of Pleasantville passed away at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 84, after a brief illness with cancer.
Naomi J. “Jane” Miller, 77, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville.
Edward Quigley, age 68, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Robert V. Donahue, age 95, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s at Asbury Ridge in Erie.