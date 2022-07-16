Harvey R. Cricks, age 88, of Zanesville, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House.
He was born March 15, 1934, in Glenshaw, Pa., and he was the son of Martin Jones Cricks and Ida Maria Yester Cricks.
John Paul Myers, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Summerville-Corsica Road in Corsica, PA, went to his heavenly home on Thursday evening, July 14, 2022 while being cared for at the home of his daughter, Debra Stover.
Beverly A. Smith, 77, of Franklin, PA, passed away July 14, 2022 at the Titusville Hospital.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Constance L. “Connie” McCoy will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323. The Rev. Jon Martin will officiate. Family, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend. Mrs. McCoy, 87, …
Debra Sue Green, 69, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Father John Miller presiding.
Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 8, 2022.
Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along Route 322 near Cochranton.
David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Theodore T. Mitrosky, age 90, of Clarion passed away Monday, July 11, 2022.
Carole Ann Licht, 86, of Venus, passed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on Monday, July 11, 2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Susan Kathleen Horton, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.
Shirley Irene Ziegler, age 84, of Knox, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a brief illness.
Gregory T. Edinger, 73, of Parker, passed away Monday evening July 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, following a brief illness.
Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, New York, after a courageous fight with cancer.
Jack B. Hetrick, age 91, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
A celebration of life for Richard Eckel, who died on Jan. 31, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Galloway Church 196 Seysler Road. Franklin.
Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Leoda Jane Nalepa, 80, of Stoneboro, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.
A celebration of life for Charlotte M. Foster will take place on Sunday, July 17, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church at 2 p.m.
Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.
Jack B. Hetrick, age 91 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
Wilma Mae Sutley, 87, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
John Robert “Bob” Moore, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday evening, July 5, 2022, at his home.
Vicki L. (Cussins) Deitz Hayes, 51, formerly of Knox, Marienville and Brookville, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio at Ohio Hospice of Dayton following complications related to a recent medical procedure.
Helen Corinne Heckler, 97, of Franklin, passed peacefully into Heaven on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station, after a period of declining health, with family members by her side.
Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.
Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup, age 87, of Kemmer Road, Clarion, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home following a long and brave battle with dementia.
Kevin Mark Lorey, 65, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.
A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.
Tom Shorts, 72, formerly of Cooperstown, passed away June 17, 2022, after a six-plus year battle with colon cancer.
Russell J. “Pal” Texter, 90, of Parker, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
Ronald E. Black, 89, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Raymond Seitz Jr., 73, of Leeper, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, of natural causes.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.
