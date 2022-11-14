Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past two years.
She was born on Sept. 2, 1943 in Brookville, daughter of the late Clyde E. and Anna Geraldine McHenry Deemer. Dottie married Max J. Husted on January 28, 1962, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2018.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Helen Marie Burchanowski. The service will be held at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Oil City. The Rev. John Miller will serve as celebrant.
Clinton Leroy Wasson Sr., 95, of Wabash, Indiana, went to be a citizen of heaven at 9:15 am, Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on February 9, 1927, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to Homer Carl and Kathryn (Kerr) Wasson.