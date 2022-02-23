Heidi J. Bauer

Heidi J. Bauer

Heidi J. Bauer, 63, of Leeper, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her husband by her side.

She was born on March 13, 1958, in Petaluma, California. Heidi was the daughter of James A. and Judy A. Fitzgerald Smith who survive.

Frank Wayne Ohler
Frank Wayne Ohler

Frank Wayne Ohler, 89, of Polk, passed away at Sugar Creek Station Rehabilitation Facility on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

Gwendolyn Marie Best
Gwendolyn Marie Best

Gwendolyn Marie Best, age 96, of Knox, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

George E. Dunmire Jr.
George E. Dunmire Jr.

George E. Dunmire Jr., of Millcreek, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family following a brief illness.

Grace Elizabeth Whitling
Grace Elizabeth Whitling

Grace Elizabeth Whitling, age 88, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, went home to be with her wonderful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 5:40 a.m.

Patricia 'Pat' Holmes

Patricia “Pat” Holmes, 85, of Franklin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:45 P.M. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Joseph T. Rarer
Joseph T. Rarer

Joseph T. Rarer, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with his wife by his side at Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Rodney Allen Bashline
Rodney Allen Bashline

Rodney Allen Bashline, age 72, of Knox, passed away Sunday evening Feb. 20, 2022, at the St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh following complications from a stroke that he suffered on March 12, 2020.

Russell J. Reedy Sr.
Russell J. Reedy Sr.

Russell J. Reedy Sr., 59, of Knox, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Clarion Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas

Gary Douglas, 72, of Tama, Iowa, formerly of Oil City, passed away on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Mercy One Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family.

Amy Christine Parks
Amy Christine Parks

Amy Christine Parks, 54, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday morning Feb. 16, 2022, at Penn-Highlands Hospital in DuBois following an illness.

Robert Ray Foster Jr.
Robert Ray Foster Jr.

Robert Ray Foster Jr., 35, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home of natural causes on Saturday, morning, Feb. 19, 2022.

Beverly Grace Shirey
Beverly Grace Shirey

Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.

David Wayne Thomas
David Wayne Thomas

David Wayne Thomas, 54, of Clarion, formerly of Colbert, Georgia, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

Kathryn J. Morrison
Kathryn J. Morrison

Kathryn J. Morrison, 65, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Penn Highlands Elk Hospital in Saint Marys. She was born on April 8, 1956, in Brookville; a daughter of the late George H. and E. Jane McMillen Collett.

Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck
Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck

Clara Ann Vogus Whitten Zuck, 74, a resident of 1207 Polk Cutoff, Polk, died peacefully at 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Alda J. Lerch
Alda J. Lerch

Alda J. Lerch, 91, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jamie Ann Denton
Jamie Ann Denton

Jamie Ann Denton, 62, of Rouseville, Pennsylvania, passed away Feb. 13, 2022, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dianna Lyn Potts Smith
Dianna Lyn Potts Smith

Dianna Lyn Potts Smith, 75, of Seminole, Armstrong County, the daughter of the late Cecil and Jean Potts, was born Oct. 10, 1946, in Akron, Ohio. She was called to Heaven on Feb. 19, 2022, after a lengthy stay at McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville, but she called Se…

Rodger L. Patton
Rodger L. Patton

Rodger L. Patton, of Mercer, passed at home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 70.

Cynthia Kay Kline

Cynthia Kay Kline, 58, of Rouseville passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. She is survived by her children; Nicole Peterson, Mitchell Rudolph, and Taylor Drake.

Gary Lee Lepley
Gary Lee Lepley

Gary Lee Lepley, 61, of Oil City, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Karen A. Flinchbaugh
Karen A. Flinchbaugh

Karen A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Oil City, passed away at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022.

Wayne E. Burchwell
Wayne E. Burchwell

Wayne E. Burchwell, age 58, of Limestone, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home, following an illness.

Neal Patrick McNaughton
Neal Patrick McNaughton

Neal Patrick McNaughton, 62, of Hazelton, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes.

Barbara Snyder Anderson
Barbara Snyder Anderson

Barbara Snyder Anderson, 72, of Ramseur, N.C., formerly of Polk, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

Sister M. Monica Steiner, OSB

Early afternoon, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, Sister Monica Steiner, OSB, passed into new life at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Road, Bakerstown Pa. She was 79 years old and in the 60th year of her Religious Profession.

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon
Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon

Mary Louise Merryman Kenyon, 84, of Cochranton, formerly of Franklin, passed away, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side.

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak
Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak

Paulette Alice Gibbs Zarichnak, treasured mother of Earl and Amy, and beloved wife of Earl, completed her journey into the light on Wednesday, Feb. 16th, 2022.

Joseph P. Fotos
Joseph P. Fotos

Joseph P. Fotos, of Clarion Borough, 94, died Sunday, Feb. 13th, 2022 at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing.

Terry "Jake" Rowland
Terry "Jake" Rowland

Terry “Jake” Rowland, 59, of Oil City passed away in February 2022 from a stroke and other COVID complications.