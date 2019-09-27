Helen C. (Culp) Smerkar, 93, of Lake Lucy, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Clarion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.
A complete obituary will be published Saturday in The Derrick.
