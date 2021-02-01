Helen Carr, 86, of The Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Helen was born May 15, 1934, in Franklin; she was daughter of the late Wilbur and Frances Hurst Mayes.
Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 4:46 am
John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.
Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.
Harold E. Hartle, 84, a resident of 1427 Elk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, January 28, 2021, with his son by his side, shortly after his arrival at the emergency department of UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Nancy J. Nicks of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Advent Health Lake Wales.
Harold A. Smithers Jr., 90, of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville, following a lengthy illness.
Kathryn F. Struthers, 91, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Jan. 30, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.
Joseph E. Summerville, 88, of Everett, passed away quietly in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Saint Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge, Erie.
Burtryn F. Allebach, 90, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Blanche Christine Keltz Chrispen, 58, of Oil City, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Austin J. Guth Jr., 81, of Seneca, passed away at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Donald Leroy Schimp of Shippenville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Deanna Kay "Dee" Wingard, 74, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeffrey C. Gracy, Sr., 64, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Bonnie J. Dehn, 78, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Shippenville Health Care after a lengthy illness.
Phillip Mario "The Dude" Abate passed away recently at his mountain cabin home in North Carolina.
Gale E. Flinspach, 86, of Seneca, passed away at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his children.
Marion D. Hart, 92 of Fertigs, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2021, at UPMC in Seneca.
Mamie A. Perrett, age 85, of Tionesta, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021.
Ned Martin Plyler, 64, of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Mabel E. Woods, 93, of Bridgeview Apartments, Emlenton, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by her loving family early Thursday morning, Jan. 28, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Dennis W. O'Neil, 77, of Franklin, died at his home Wednesday night, Jan. 27, 2021, of natural causes.
Francis Baptist went to be with His Lord and Savior Monday, Jan 25, 2021. He was 97 and died quietly at home.
Richard Lee Pfaff, 88, died in Surry County, North Carolina, on Nov. 24, 2020.
Todd E. Reese, 73, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his home.
Dorothy I. "Dorene" Rugh, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Geisinger Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre. She had spent the last three years at the Glenmaura Senior Living Center in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre where her three children live.
Barbara Ann Zapor (Parks), age 87, of Tionesta, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Scott E. Roddy, 64, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donald L. Clyde, 82, of Leeper, died Sunday evening, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Sherry L. Boorech, 71, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Beverly R. Tenney, 88, of Titusville, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.
Gerald Eugene Schmader passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
Harlow Louis Bower, 90, of Franklin, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mildred J. Swab, 94, formerly of Titusville and Pleasantville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.
Terry L. "Doc" Young, age 68, of Distant, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Natrona Heights due to complications from surgery.
