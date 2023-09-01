Helen Futyma, 98, formerly of 350 Park Ave. Oil City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 30, 2023.
A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Brenda Kay (Hilliard) Porter, 60, of Sigel, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family while at her home.
Winnie M. Gardinier, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away surrounded by her loving family in the early morning of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home in Waynesboro, Virginia.
Cora Mae Burrows, 77, of Titusville passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Fr. William A. Rice, 90, of Fryburg, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
It is with great sadness the family of Elizabeth “Libby” Montana acknowledges her passing on August 27, 2023, at the age of 86, peacefully in her sleep.
Richard Hugh Reitz, 74, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Jeffrey T. Clark, 61, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, August 28, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by family.
Robert P. “Bob” Brazee of Meadville, formerly of Franklinville passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Wesbury Retirement Community at the age of 87.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Helen Hale between 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Barrow Civic Theatre in Franklin.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, William “Bill” Travis Grinstead, Jr., 89, of Franklin, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, his wife at his side.
Patricia J. “Patty” Johnston, 80, a lifelong St. Petersburg resident, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, Aug. 27, 2023 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Brenda Ann Hale, age 56, a Clarion resident and Nickleville native, went home to our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family and her fur babies following a long, tough battle with cancer.
Donna G. Steiner, 87, of Sligo, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville surrounded by her loving family.
On June 5th, 1954, the world got brighter when Otis and Lois Smith’s baby girl, Sandra Joyce Smith, was born.
Patricia “Patty” Williams, age 88, a lifelong resident of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 24, 2023, surrounded by her family at Oakwood Heights Nursing Home.
George H. Maxwell, 81, of Cranberry, passed away on Aug. 24, 2023, at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Bonlan O. (Wayland) Stahlman, 96, of Sligo, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 25, 2023, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Paul J. Griffen, 81, a resident of 814 Buffalo Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:27 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in UMPC-Northwest at Seneca, following a period of declining health.
James Todd Viele, age 81, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.
James H. Parkes went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 25, 2023. James was born at home in Bridgeville, on May 7, 1933. He was the son of James and Flora Parkes who are deceased.
Brendan Peter George, 49, of Brookville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Brookville Hospital. Born on Jan. 25, 1974, he was the son of (the late) Edward George and Ruth O’Neill George of Lucinda.
Mary Lee Lehman, 89 of Tionesta passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after a sudden illness.
Dawn M. Mahood, of Slippery Rock, passed away with family by her side, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Carolyn June Himes, age 91, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Curwensville on Aug. 23, 2023.
Shirley E. Wolbert joined the angels on Friday, August 4, 2023 two days before her 57th Wedding Anniversary.
Shirley E. Wolbert passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Crown with Rev. Michael Polinek.
Julia Reft, age 100, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Paul N. Wright Jr. “Bug Man”, 77, of Polk, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 17, 2023.
Karl R. Dicks, 63, of Oil City passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at his mother’s residence in Ellwood City following a short illness with cancer.
Raymond “Doug” Hart, 76, of Cranberry, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023, following an extended illness.
Jacqueline A. Waldorf, 80, of Summerville died in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Debra L. Billotte 66, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 20, 2023.
David L. Thompson, age 63 of Sligo, died Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Judy Lyn Ehrhart, 62, of Oil City, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
Martha E. Schaeffer left the world on Aug. 20, 2023 to be with her Lord and her late husband, Allen.
Johnnie Allan Nulph, age 77, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at his home.
Judith M. “Judi” Wenner, 77, of Mercer, formerly of Rockland, died at her home on Sunday night, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.
Tiffany A. Cooper, 40, of Franklin, who was born on May 6, 1983, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her residence.