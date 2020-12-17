Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born in Oil City on Aug. 15, 1953, to the late Willard "Bill" and Audrey (Rutherford) Hutchinson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 34F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 17, 2020 @ 5:23 am
Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020.
She was born in Oil City on Aug. 15, 1953, to the late Willard "Bill" and Audrey (Rutherford) Hutchinson.
Richard B. Gulnac, 81, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
R. James Smathers of Clarion died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday morning, Dec. 16, 2020.
Troy Edward Perry, 35, of Cochranton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Canal Township.
June S. Stone, 97, of Franklin, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station after an illness.
E. June Armstrong Gardner, 95, of Parker, a resident of Clarvirew Nursing and Rehab. Center for sometime, passed away Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Center.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary L. Martz McMunn, age 95, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, from complications due to a recent illness.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, of…
Philip Hovis, 70, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Helen L. (Hutchinson) McAvoy, 67, of Titusville, Cherrytree Township, died at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2020.
Donna Jean (Shick) Myers, 84, of Corsica, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. She was a resident at Laurelbrooke Landing Nursing Home in Brookville.
Dorian Elaine Burchfield Goheen of Strattanville, age 93, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville following a brief illness.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.
William Charles Corbett "Bill", born Jan. 16, 1935, in Franklin, to George C. Corbett and Margaret Williams Corbett, entered the Church Triumphant at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station following a lengthy battle with Lewy body dementia.
Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Dolores A. Rummel, 90, of Polk, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.
Robert E. Saylor, 79, of Seneca, died Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Donna Marie Stewart, 78, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Seneca.
Dwight Romain Wenner, 76 of Van, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
Betty T. Bowersox, 89, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Betty recovered from COVID-19 one month earlier, only to succumb to natural causes.
Kaye A. Heeter, 81, of Callensburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Clarion Hospital following a short illness.
Judith C. Hovis, 78, of Clintonville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Catherine L. "Kay" James Lee, 69, of Oil City, died at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle of 16 years with cancer.
James V. McChesney Jr. of Harker Heights, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
C. Eugene Myers of Maumee, Ohio joined our Lord and Savior suddenly Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020, at the age of 74.
Nola D. Sowers, 85, of Strattanville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Donnie J. Tarr, 74, of Oil City, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Mary J. Tasker, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her daughter's home.
On Nov. 25, 2020, Catherine Anderton Weiser Francisco, originally of Oil City, passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Lyle Fransisco.
Franklin Leroy "Frank" Thomas, 79, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Phyllis L. Traister, age 93, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Clarion Healthcare Center.
Brenda L. Umstead, 59, of Oil City, died Friday Dec. 11, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin after an extended illness.
Barbara J. Wolfgong, 77, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Thomas L. Bills, 85, of Oil City, passed away on Dec, 7, 2020, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Dorothy M. "Dot" Boughner, 92, formerly of Reno, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11th, 2020.
Rosemary Ann Harton, 75, of Franklin, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at UPMC Northwest after an extended illness.
Sarah (Sally) B. Hockman, 88, of Shippenville passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
Lawrence G. Holly, better known as "Skeet," "Larry," or "Coach," to his family and friends, 73, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly in his home in the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Neva Kahler, 92, formerly from the Sugar Lake area, and recently from Wesbury, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from COVID-19 following a month-long hospitalization.
Congratulations Susan Ritchey of Cooperstown Santa Search…
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Administration on the Estate of Vern…
Letters Testamentary have been granted in the Estate of D…