Helen M. Ray, formerly of Franklin, passed on Aug. 12, 2022, in Christiansburg, Va.
Mrs. Ray was born at Van, the oldest daughter of Harry S. and Nellie Albaugh Myers.
Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.
It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township supervisor passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in his home after a period of declining health.
John C. Rodgers Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr. or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.
Alton “Junior” Z. Hall, age 89, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville.
Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, formerly of Tionesta, died on Thursday evening, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home in Shippenville.
Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Wayne S. Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
James E. “Jim” Karg, 91, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion.
Betty Lou (Rossey) Rogers, age 71, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Lee William Benedict passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab in York.
Friends of Lynne Johnston of New Bethlehem, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, are invited to join in a virtual memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr., 69, of Crown, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022.
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Clarion after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79.
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.
Paul F. Malone, 84, of Cooperstown joined his wife in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Robert Lee Murphy Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 87.
Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, at her home.
Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.
Gary S. Spieker, 71, of Grove City, passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Charles Junior Alcorn, 77, of Polk, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2022.
