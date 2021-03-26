Helen Marie Davis, age 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 20, 1933, in Fairmount City, to the late Norman and Irene (Decker) Bish.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 3:55 am
Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte.
Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, Virginia formerly of Alexandria, Virginia and Fryburg passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Charlottesville, Virginia at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.
Daniel Bruce Armstrong, 60, of Franklin died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville.
Justine E. Exley, 82, of Sharon, formerly of Knox, passed away Monday, March 15th, 2021, at Clepper Manor, Sharon.
Terri Hagan, 55, of Franklin, passed away at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at The Collins House in Franklin.
Linda M. Perry, 81, of Seneca, passed away at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by children: Karen Delp, David Perry and Douglas Perry.
Albina Marie Mulholland, 86, of Franklin, passed away at 9:59 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her son's home.
Billie Jean Perry, 85, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loved ones.
William Howard Beels, 89, of Slippery Rock and formerly of Emlenton, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 22, 2021.
John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, Florida, fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Florida from COVID-19.
Richard L. Shilling Sr., 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made, regrettably, by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
William M. "Bill" Whitehill, 81, of Knox, a well-known former Emlenton resident and retired bank officer, entered heaven's gates early Monday morning, March 22, 2021, at his home while in the company of his loving wife and grandson.
Constance L. (Connie) Gould, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Ella Imajean Hynes, 92, of Plumer, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Marvin L. Lander Jr., age 50, of Oil City, passed away at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville on Friday, March 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Theresa Marie (Leonard) Rawson, age 82, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Brian A. Thomas, 80, passed away at his home in Oil City, on March 20, 2021, after a brief illness with his loved ones by his side.
On Friday, March 19, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.
William H. "Bill" Cress, 80, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Grove at Greenville.
Wayne L. Etzel, formerly of Seneca, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Janet Moyer, 86, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, after an extended illness, with her family at her side.
Lindsay A. Kiskadden, 35, of Pittsburgh passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Carol Jean Fischer Polenta, age 81, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
John C. Simpson, Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, following a brave battle with cancer. He was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend.
Paul L. Gyder, 90, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Forum at Desert Harbor in Peoria.
Kim C. King, 67, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at home with his family by his side.
Sarah Jane Kenemuth Zaidi of Mercer Island, WA, known as Jane - or "Janie" in her youth - passed away at home on Feb. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family and supported by hospice care. Jane was 84 and the cause of death was late stage squamous cell cancer.
Betty L. Allio, age 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kathryn L Faller, 52, of Venus passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Norma "Gale" Smith, 84, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Lois May (Karl) Budzinski, age 91, of Livermore Road, Meadville, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center.
Doris J. Davis, 85 of Huey, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Clarion Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
Kathryn S. McAlevy ( ne Isaly) of Oil City, died March 17, 2021.
Darlene Jane (Whitling) Fescenmyer Schettler, 81, of Knox, went to heaven Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Darlene passed away at the hospital surrounded by family.
Dale Weaver passed away peacefully the evening of March 17 at The Caring Place after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Marion E. Stewart Beck, 83, of Oil City, died peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, of Lehi, Utah, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.
Richard W. "Dick" Keenen, 86, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.
