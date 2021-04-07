Our beloved mother, Helen P. Foster (Moyar), 90, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Rouseville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021.
She was born Nov. 28,1930, to Eugene S. and Lottie P. Moyar, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, James E. Foster; two sisters, Charlotte (Walter) Farren and Maryettia (Norman) Snow; two brothers, Thomas (Helen) Moyar and John Moyar; and a son-in-law, Tim Marciniack.
