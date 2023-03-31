Helen P. Goodman Ziegler

Helen P. Goodman Ziegler

Helen P. Goodman Ziegler, 89, of Venus, passed away Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023.

She was born in Oil City on March 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Willard “Bill” and Viola (Shepard) Goodman of Oil City.

Obituaries

John Whitmire service postponed

The family of John E. Whitmire, who passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, would like to announce that the visitation and funeral services have been postponed to Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Dolores E. Kinkead
Obituaries

Dolores E. Kinkead

Dolores E. Kinkead, age 89, of Wichita, KS, retired Via Christi, St. Francis Medical Center, Psychiatric Nurse, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Norma L. Cole
Obituaries

Norma L. Cole

Norma L. Cole, 86 years of age, of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 29, 2023.

Monica Stallone
Obituaries

Monica Stallone

Monica M. Stallone, 57, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, of Hazle Twp. passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton Campus, following a long illness.

Anne Mary Andes
Obituaries

Anne Mary Andes

Anne Mary Andes (Moersfelder-Maternowski) of Fisher, died early Monday morning at Brookville Hospital.

Janet Ann Beers
Obituaries

Janet Ann Beers

Janet Ann Beers, 75, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Obituaries

Marcy Suzette Nellis

Marcy Suzette Nellis, 76, of Oil City, died unexpectedly while walking near her home, Monday, March 27, 2023. A complete obituary will be published Friday.

Melissa S. Ace
Obituaries

Melissa S. Ace

Melissa S. Ace, 63, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2023 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH following a long, courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.

John E. Whitmire
Obituaries

John E. Whitmire

John E. Whitmire, 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Phillip Patrick 'Skippy' Best
Obituaries

Phillip Patrick 'Skippy' Best

Phillip Patrick “Skippy” Best, 53, of Fostoria, OH, formerly of St. Petersburg, sadly passed away Monday, March 27, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Obituaries

Virginia B. Black

Virginia B. Black, age 96, of Oil City, died on March 26, 2023, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Richard J. Beach
Obituaries

Richard J. Beach

Richard J. Beach, 84, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, following a brief illness.

Jonette Lee Roland
Obituaries

Jonette Lee Roland

Jonette Lee Roland, 78, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Howard Willis
Obituaries

Howard Willis

Howard Willis, 84, of State Route 27, Guys Mills, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his residence.

Obituaries

Service set for Jeanne Shrout

A memorial service for Jeanne B. Shrout will be conducted for family and friends at the First United Methodist Church, 302 W. Walnut St., Titusville, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Sue A. Stuck
Obituaries

Sue A. Stuck

Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Gale P. Bellesfield
Obituaries

Gale P. Bellesfield

Gale P. Bellesfield, 33, of Rimersburg passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Clarion Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1989, in Kittanning, the son of Rich Runyan and Dorthy I. Smeltzer Runyan.

Whitney M. D. Wade
Obituaries

Whitney M. D. Wade

Whitney M. D. Wade, age 32, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Franklin, suddenly passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh.

Obituaries

Annette Brooks

Annette Brooks, 86, of East Setauket, Long Island, New York, passed on March 7, 2023 from injuries received in a tragic Feb. 28 house fire. She is locally survived by her daughter Janet Andres (Jim) of Franklin, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Obituaries

Sue A. Stuck

Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie. Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca is completing funeral arrangements and a complete obituary will be published in Monday's newspaper.

Obituaries

Mary Christine Linehan

Mary Christine Linehan, age 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, and a complete obituary will follow at a later date.

Amilia Rose Jackson
Obituaries

Amilia Rose Jackson

Amilia Rose Jackson, 9 months old, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after struggling with a heart defect.

Patricia McFadden
Obituaries

Patricia McFadden

Patricia McFadden, 76 of Franklin, formerly of Clintonville, passed away peacefully March 23, 2023 at UPMC Seneca.

Jeanne B. Shrout
Obituaries

Jeanne B. Shrout

Jeanne B. Shrout, 79, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Friday morning March 24, 2023 at her sister Sue’s home in Titusville following her battle with cancer.

William G. 'Bill' Gordon
Obituaries

William G. 'Bill' Gordon

William G. “Bill” Gordon, age 91 of Emlenton, passed away after a short illness at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Henry V. Schaeffer
Obituaries

Henry V. Schaeffer

Henry V. Schaeffer, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Baptist Health South Miami Hospital in Miami, Florida.

Jack Lee Smith
Obituaries

Jack Lee Smith

Jack Lee Smith, 73, born to fly on earth and in the sky, made his final flight surrounded by family on March 22, 2023.

Donald J. Yount
Obituaries

Donald J. Yount

Donald J. Yount, 79, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, with his family by his side.