Helen Patricia "Pat" Combs, 97, of Oil City, died at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.
Born Nov. 8, 1923, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Elizabeth M. Linehan Daugherty.
John T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on Saturday evening Feb. 6, 2021.
Emma Adams Cratty, 78, of Emlenton, went to be with our Lord, Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021.
Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Redding California, at her daughter's home, after complications from heart failure.
Christine K. Marshall, 64, of Oil City, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan St., Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along Route 322 in Canal Township.
Sandra "Sandy" Sharp, a longtime resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.
Christopher Duane Tate, 51, of Meadville, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Loretta J. Salsgiver, 85, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Leona Krosnicki, 70, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Joan G. Smith, 88, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening Feb. 5, 2021, at Concordia of the South Hills in Pittsburgh.
John Henry Yeager Jr., 88, a resident of 665 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in his home with his loving wife by his side, following an extended illness.
Velma Faye Meals, 88, of the Caring Place, Franklin, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Nancy Arlene Young, 80, a resident of 724 Baker Hill Road, Jackson Township, died peacefully at 6:15 Wednesday, Feb. 3, in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following an extended illness.
Phyllis Irene Bean, 93, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
Mary E. Smith Ritchey, 84, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Melody Manor Personal Care Home, Kittanning.
Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.
William G. Collavo Jr., 86, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Angela "Rosalie" Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Raymond K. Wardrop, 68, of Barkeyville, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Bedford.
Charles "Charlie" W. Huegel, 85, of Venus, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer.
Patricia "Pat" Steward, age 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Butler Hospital.
Russell Henry Stricklen, 53, of Farmington, New Mexico, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, formerly of Natrona Heights died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Michael A. Horton, 73, of Oil City, died Jan. 28, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He is survived by his children Michelle, Shenendoah and Joshua Horton.
Lori L. King, 57, of Oil City, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at her home, as a result of a house fire.
Linda D. Fair, 67, of Lime Plant Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Frank D. Rodgers, 67, of Oil City, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UMPC Hamot in Erie.
Reverend Daniel "Papa" Gordon Richter, 65, of Marienville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
William J. "BJ" Riddle, 36, of Clintonville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Sandra D. Stromyer, age 73, of Clarion, passed away Sunday, Jan, 31, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Dick G. Swavey, 89, of Franklin, passed away in the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at The Caring Place.
Vivian Marie Tarr, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
John W. Grove Jr. of Pine Hollow Drive, Tionesta, died Friday night, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Masonic Villages in Elizabethtown. He was 89.
Ronald Eugene Garris, age 82, of Emlenton, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, following a sudden illness.
Alice Jane McCracken Graham, 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home in Angier, North Carolina, with her family by her side.
