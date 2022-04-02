Helen Sharp

Helen E. Sharp, 79, a well-known resident of 542 Liberty Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, shortly upon her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca with her beloved family by her side.
She was born in Franklin Nov. 26, 1942, a beloved daughter of the late Michael G. and Wladzia Sitkoski Harris.
James Addison DeFrance, III, 92, of Frankford, DE, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, while listening to the cardinals sing and holding his daughter’s hand. He is re-united with his wife Jo Ann Allen DeFrance, his parents James A. DeFrance, Jr, and Bertha Simpson DeFrance, and his twin baby b…
Jane M. (Ritchey) McWillliams, 66, formerly of the Franklin and Titusville areas, died in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by the friends she resided with, due to declining health.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Helen “Butch” Blauser, and her daughter, DeAnna Blauser, on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Victory Heights United Brethren Church, 5978 US 322 in Franklin.
Sondra J. Shiner Sensenbach, 76, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, with her loving family by her side in The Caring Place of Franklin following a period of declining health.
Joseph L. “Joe” Roudebush, 84, a lifelong, well-known Chicora area resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, shortly after his arrival at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.