Helen T. Monarch

Helen T. Monarch

Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Caring Place.

She was born on Dec. 6, 1934 in Venango County, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Raczkowski) Lazo.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Monarch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries

Edith Mae Fox

Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Obituaries

Twilla Lorraine Snyder

Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.

Luke Andrew Stroup
Obituaries

Luke Andrew Stroup

Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.

Mary J. Green
Obituaries

Mary J. Green

Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.

Sarita L. Trojanowski
Obituaries

Sarita L. Trojanowski

Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Roy L. Sliker
Obituaries

Roy L. Sliker

Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Terry W. Mong Sr.
Obituaries

Terry W. Mong Sr.

Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26th, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran
Obituaries

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran

Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.

Dennis J. 'Denny' Droddy
Obituaries

Dennis J. 'Denny' Droddy

Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.

Obituaries

Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel

Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.

Tyler V. Trapano
Obituaries

Tyler V. Trapano

It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Robert W. 'Bob' Johnson
Obituaries

Robert W. 'Bob' Johnson

Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.

Taylor Cotton
Obituaries

Taylor Cotton

Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Jody Shipton
Obituaries

Jody Shipton

Jody Shipton, 56, of Shippenville, formerly of Clintonville, passed away at home Dec. 23, 2022.

Edward L. Gariepy
Obituaries

Edward L. Gariepy

Edward L. Gariepy, age 83, of Franklin, lost his battle from recovering from injuries he sustained in a Dec. 2 automobile accident. As a patient at Hamot Trauma Center, in Erie, he went to join his beloved wife, Judy, and daughter, Wanda Jane Miller in Heaven on Dec. 25, 2022, at 12:02 a.m.

Sister Geraldine Olon
Obituaries

Sister Geraldine Olon

Sister Geraldine Olon, SSJ, age 91, of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania, died on December 22, 2022. She was in the 73rd year of her religious life. Sister Geraldine was born in Oil City, PA, on July 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Burke) Olon. She e…

Susan Peairs
Obituaries

Susan Peairs

Susan J. Peairs, 86, of St. Petersburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at her home.

Jessie Bryant
Obituaries

Jessie Bryant

Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

James A. Hetrick
Obituaries

James A. Hetrick

James A. “Jim” Hetrick, 90, of Brookville, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones following a period of declining health on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2022.

Frederick Carl
Obituaries

Frederick Carl

Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness.

Richard Eugene Ehrhart
Obituaries

Richard Eugene Ehrhart

Richard Eugene Ehrhart, Sr., age 87, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Oakwood Heights.

Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker
Obituaries

Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker

Althea Bell (Snyder) Becker, 95, of Brookville, passed away during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living.

Delores G. Snyder
Obituaries

Delores G. Snyder

Delores G. Snyder, 83, of Sligo, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022, at Clarion Hospital surrounded by her family.