Homer Davis Shay of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.
Psalm 116:15, "Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints."
Addison "Addie" Raine Dolby, precious daughter of Zachary Dolby and Emily Stone of Franklin, passed away after a courageous and brave battle on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh surrounded by her loving family.
Homer Davis Shay of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 26, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca at the age of 95. His last days on this earth were in the company of his wife and children.
Donald L. Jones, 91, of Franklin, passed on peacefully to his heavenly home early in the morning of Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ann R. Rembold of Cranberry on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 76. Ann was in the care of Venango VNA Hospice and passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by her loving family.