Homer Dean Merwin, 89, of Terwilliger Rd. Parker, Perryville, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Homer was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 15, 1932. He was the son of the late Richard and Lida Lepley Merwin. He was a 1950 graduate of Parker High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and retired from Glass Containers in Parker. Homer enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and being out in the woods. He was an avid Penguin and Steelers fan. Homer most especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side. For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.
Shirley Mae (Bowser) Williamson, 83, of Dayton, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was a very active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways over the years: elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed Bible study and bird-…