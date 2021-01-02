Howard James "Grandpa" Wilkinson was reunited with his Mother on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Howard was born on Christmas Day, 1939, at Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, to Edith Wilkinson. Howard was 81 years old and lived at Polk Center for 64 years. He considered Polk his home and staff and caregivers his family.
With the announcement of the lifting of Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation restrictions placed on businesses, now set to expire at 8 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, visitation for Carolyn McFadden will be public and held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 C…
Marilyn J. Silves, 85, formerly of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion where she fought a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was greatly loved and cared for by all of the staff there.
Timothy Norman Deeter Sr., 66, a well-known resident of 30 Front St., Franklin, died peacefully at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following a courageous battle with heart disease, surrounded by his loving family.