Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain. Record high temperatures expected. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 5:47 am
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.
She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh.
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.
Donald “Gene” Eugene Walton, 93, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, while at his home.
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence.
Alvin Leroy “Mike” Best, 79, of West Freedom, Parker, passed away Saturday evening (12-31-22) at UPMC-Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.
W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 after an eight-year battle with Parkinson disease.
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on Jan. 1, 2023.
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home.
Walter “Wert” James Henry Jr., a loving husband, father and resident of Clarion, went to Heaven on Jan. 1, 2023 at the age of 80.
Lorna A. Schmidt, 62, of Utica, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 after a 13-year battle with cancer.
Donald L. Weidner, 84, of Shippenville, died Dec. 2, 2022.
Leonard L. “Sonny” Hoffman passed away at home Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.
Frank M. Frazier, 90, of Tylersburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Robert C. “Bob” Adams, 67, of St. Petersburg, passed away suddenly Thursday morning Dec. 29th, 2022.
Twilla Lorraine Snyder of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.
Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Caring Place.
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.
Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 with family by his side.
Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.
Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Robert A. “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.
Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Joseph A. “Joe” “Joey” Lehosky of Eldred, passed away at home, suddenly and unexpectedly, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Terrence Allen O’Neil, 72, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 27th, 2022 at his home in Seneca surrounded by family.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26th, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
Lura Jane Shingledecker Cochran, 84, of Titusville, formerly of Keely Road, Franklin, passed away at her residence at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, surrounded by her family and faithful dog, Chole.
Dolores June “Teet” Stewart, surrounded by her children, passed peacefully into God’s arms on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oil City Healthcare.
Larry Jay Phillips, 80, of Knox, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home.
Robert A “Bob” Burt Sr., 81, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning Dec. 28,2022.
Melissa A. Roxberry , 48, of Oil City, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Sherry Mae Shontz Chappel, 86, of Anderson, South Carolina, formerly of Oil City, went to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a year of failing health.
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three-month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September.
Taylor Henry Cotton, 83, of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.