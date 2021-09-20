Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021. Irene was born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Grove City to Harold Montgomery and Octa Delilah (McKnight) Riddle. She married John Leslie Hoffman on June 6, 1945; he preceded her in death June 9, 1996. She was a longtime member of Union Presbyterian Church, Clintonville. Irene was a homemaker most of her life. She loved crafts and enjoyed attending craft and quilting shows. She was known as the “Scrubbie Lady” to many people in the Clarion area. She made kitchen scrubbies to give to anyone she knew or anyone who wanted one. Irene is survived by two daughters, Karen Lee Butcherine, Slippery Rock, and Diana L. Breniman, Shippenville; four grandchildren, Kim (Clint) Deniker, Debi Butcherine, Michael (Kate) Bowersox, and Terry (Jen) Bowersox; and eight great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and two brothers, Ray E. and Homer DeWayne Riddle preceded Irene in death. Memorial donations to Union Presbyterian Church, 409 Emlenton St., Clintonville, Pa., 16372. Visitation will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Burial will be in Crestview Memorial Park, Inc.
Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021.
Irene Hoffman, age 95, of Clintonville, passed quietly in her sleep on Saturday evening, Sept. 18, 2021. Irene was born on Nov. 12, 1925, in Grove City to Harold Montgomery and Octa Delilah (McKnight) Riddle. She married John Leslie Hoffman on June 6, 1945; he preceded her in death June 9, 1…
Timothy “Tim” Allen Keck, 64, of Summerville, passed away on the evening of Saturday, the 11th of September, 2021. He left peacefully, surrounded by family, in his own home, following a brief period of declining health.
Richard L. “Rick” Burchfield, 79, longtime fire chief at Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca due to complications from pneumonia.
On June 6, 1950 Thomas J. Hartle Jr. was delivered into this world by Dr. Thomas Thomas at the Oil City Hospital. He was the son of Thomas James Hartle Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Walter) Hartle. He joined his parents in eternal life on Sept. 11, 2021 at 6:06 p.m. in the evening at the age of 71.…