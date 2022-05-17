Irene Rosella Rinker, 96, formerly of Knox, passed away at the Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Born April 30, 1926, in Washington Township, Clarion County, Irene was the daughter of the late Wilbur K. and Irene McKissick Young. Both parents died when Irene was very young so she and her sister were raised by their paternal grandparents Curt and Ida Young of Shippenville. Her aunt Mildred Young DeWyer was very instrumental in her life and was a mother figure for her until her death in 2001.
Grace Marie Shiner, age 61 of Shippenville (formerly of New Bethlehem), was born in Armstrong County on September 8, 1960, to Shirley Watt. She passed away after a courageous 22-month battle with cancer at her home in Shippenville on May 13, 2022.
A memorial service for Paulette Zarichnak, who died Feb. 16, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at West Hickory United Methodist Church, 3509 Main St., West Hickory, with Pastor Kathy Dom officiating.