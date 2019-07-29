Iris Mae Whitman, 92, of Cooperstown, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Born in Erie on Aug. 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Ruth Jewell and T.G. Malliard.
She married Charles M. Whitman on June 17, 1945, and he preceded her in death Dec. 20, 2012.
She was a 1947 graduate of Cochranton High School.
She was a homemaker and worked with her husband at Whitman Enterprises.
Iris attended Cooperstown Evangelistic Church, loved to crochet, was actively involved in the PTA when her children went to Cooperstown Elementary School, and was a lifetime member of the National PTA Organization.
She was also a member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Wesley Grange.
Survivors include her children, Judy Stevenson and her husband, Charles, Bonnie Zacherl and her husband, Henry, and Penny Whitman, all of Titusville; and seven grandchildren, Diana Causley and her husband, John, Charles Stevenson and his wife, Tami, Ronald Stevenson, John Whitman and his wife, Kerry, Jodi Miller and her husband, Scott, Harrison Zacherl and his fiance, Laura Jacobs, and Julia Zacherl.
Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Amy Wichtner, Kimberly Causley, Gretchen Whitman, Anastasia Whitman, Andrew Stevenson, Lily Stevenson and Adrianna Miller; six great-great-grandchildren, Zachary, Aubrey and Hailey Wichtner, Amelia Cartelli, Jaxon Causley and Wyatt Brandon; and a daughter-in-law, Susan Dailey and her husband, Jim.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Charles Whitman Jr. and John Whitman; and a brother, Clair Malliard.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Fultz officiating.
Interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Iris's name to the American Cancer Society, the Wesley Grange or a charity of the donor's choice.