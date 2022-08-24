J. Douglas “Doug” Cole

J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Clarion after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79.

Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on Nov. 14, 1942, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 after five years of service.

Paul F. Malone

Paul F. Malone, 84, of Cooperstown joined his wife in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Robert Lee Murphy Jr.

Robert Lee Murphy Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 87.

Karen R. Steele

Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Melvin L. Porter

Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Louisa M. Detar

Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Paul E. Osborn

Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

Neva Marie Ruditis

Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.

Eugene R. Baker

Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2022.

James Eugene Lindquist

James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Theresa Dawn Chutz

God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.

Vickie Havens service set

A celebration of life for Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens will be held at the Lions’ Pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Larry C. Mainhart

Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Susanne L. Thompson

Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, due to an undetected heart condition.

Helen L. Harris

Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)

Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.

Lynne Johnston

Lynne Johnston, age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.

Hazel Violet Guntrum

Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Road, Lucinda, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15th, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age.

Connie W. Baylor

Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health.

Arthur Simpson

Arthur Simpson, 92, former resident of Franklin, died May 20, 2022, in Gardnerville, Nevada following a period of declining health.

Linda L. Mackey Holtz

Linda L. Mackey Holtz, 74, of Oil City, passed away, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Richard L. Socha

Richard L. Socha, 78, of Oil City, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He is survived by his wife Gerldine.

Faye B. Noyes

Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.

Richard A. 'Dick' Reed

Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Skyler Penn Gibson

Skyler Penn Gibson, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.