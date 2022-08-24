J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Clarion after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79.
Doug was born to parents J. Kermit and Dorothy Cole, on Nov. 14, 1942, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 after five years of service.
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.
Faye B. Noyes, 82, of Oil City passed away Saturday Aug. 13, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Edwin and sons, Michael Noyes and his wife Christian, Christopher Noyes and his wife Terry.
Richard A. “Dick” Reed, 73, a well-known, well loved resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in The Collins Hospice House of Rocky Grove, with his loving family by his side, following a period of declining health.