J. Robert “Rob” Varner

J. Robert “Rob” Varner

J. Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca following an illness.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1963, in Philadelphia, and he was the son of Doc and Marti Varner of Clarion.

Michael J. Kopnitsky II
Michael J. Kopnitsky II

Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Marietta June Stover
Marietta June Stover

  • Dillon Provenza

Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.

John Thomas Weiss
John Thomas Weiss

John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Leona Bickel services set

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Joanne A. McNany
Joanne A. McNany

Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush
Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush

Dolores M. “Dee” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

Kathryn M. Osborne
Kathryn M. Osborne

Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.

E. Eugene Price

E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.

Burton E. Haylett
Burton E. Haylett

Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Hugh "Mike" McClellan
Hugh "Mike" McClellan

Hugh Michael “Mike” McClellan, 76, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after a long illness.

Lawrence Brand

Lawrence B. Brand, 76, of Lucinda, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Dorothy Haubrich
Dorothy Haubrich

Dorothy Mae Weaver Haubrich, 83, of Franklin passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2021, while lying next to her adoring husband of 66 years.

Jane Lander
Jane Lander

Jane Doris Lander, 79, of Oil City, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Kevin W. Berry
Kevin W. Berry

Kevin W. Berry, 62, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Barbara C. Brenneman
Barbara C. Brenneman

Barbara C. Brenneman, 79, of Franklin, passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki
Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki

Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki, 96, a resident of 328 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in The Grove of Greenville, following a period of declining health.

Jack K. Hepler
Jack K. Hepler

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Jack K. Hepler, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 83.

Joseph J. Maslak
Joseph J. Maslak

Joseph J. Maslak, 97, a resident of 602 Grant St., Franklin died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Gladys Fulmer
Gladys Fulmer

Gladys Fulmer, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mary N. Spence
Mary N. Spence

Mary N. Spence, 92, of Merrick St., Pleasantville passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Blooming Valley.

Jessica A. Judy Davis memorial service

Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Mon…

Rita Deligiannis

Rita Deligiannis, 89 of Columbus, Ga., and formerly of Franklin, passed away on Oct. 19, 2021.

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely
Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely

Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, Ohio; died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.

Bonnie S. Hondel
Bonnie S. Hondel

Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, formerly of Parker area, passed away Saturday evening Oct. 23, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Thomas George Sutley
Thomas George Sutley

Thomas George Sutley, formerly of Rocky Grove, passed away in his home in Huntington Beach, Calif., with his best friend Mike Machnik by his side on Oct. 1, 2021.

Gerald W. Dunkle
Gerald W. Dunkle

Gerald W. Dunkle, 83, of North Pine Grove/Cooksburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Anthony P. 'Tony' Marterella
Anthony P. 'Tony' Marterella

Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, Md.

Richard Lee Mong
Richard Lee Mong

Richard Lee Mong, 86, of Allison Road, Seneca, the retired president and owner of the former Mong Dairy Company, now Schneider’s Dairy, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Sally Kilmer
Sally Kilmer

Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021.

John Craig McCoy
John Craig McCoy

John Craig McCoy, 68, of Polk, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at UPMC Northwest of natural causes.