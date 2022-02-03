Jack Clair Shreckengost

Jack Clair Shreckengost, 87, of Kellersburg, went to be with his Lord early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022.

Born on Aug. 29, 1934, in New Bethlehem, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Clair L. and Mildred L. (Nulph) Shreckengost.

Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown, 48, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, while surrounded by her children and brother.

Cody Allan (Lewis) Wolfe
With deep sadness, we announce our son, brother, family member, and friend Cody Allen (Lewis) Wolfe, age 29, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Carl E. "Ed" Berringer, 81, of Hesperia, Calif., formerly of Oil City, passed away Jan. 24, 2022. His survivors include his sister, Charlene Kerstetter of Oil City.

Gail Perry Kinch
Gail Perry Kinch passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home in Sun City West, Arizona with her loving family by her side after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease and other health problems.

Douglas J Smerkar
Douglas J Smerkar, 63, of Fryburg passed away surrounded by his family at home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Madeline M. Stevenson
Madeline M. Stevenson, age 90, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Seneca.

Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes
Sandra L. “Sandy” Himes, 78, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from an extended illness surrounded by her family.

Donald Duane Barr
Donald Duane Barr, 79, of Oil City, died of natural causes at his home Monday, morning, Jan. 31, 2022.

Randy C. Deitz
Randy C. Deitz, 49, of Mayport, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022, at his home.

Paul L. Bruner Jr.

Paul L. Bruner Jr., 96, of Penn Hills and formerly of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Gary Roy Rankin
Gary Roy Rankin, 83, of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo.

The Rev. William A. Houben Jr.
The Rev. William A. Houben Jr., 88, of Clarion, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his beloved family on Jan. 29, 2022. Bill was the eldest son of William A. Houben Sr. and Agnes M. (Hunt) Houben, of Eldred. He was born in Eldred, McKean County, on May 9, 1933.

Karen J. Shirey

Karen J. Shirey, 74, of Perryville, Parker, passed away early Saturday morning Jan. 29, 2022 at her residence of natural causes.

Erma M. Dickson
Erma M. Dickson, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away at her home surrounded by many who loved her on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Donald E. McNellie
Donald E. McNellie, 86, of Old Petroleum Center Road, Titusville, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his home.

Alberta L. Neal
Alberta L. Neal, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died Thursday evening, Jan. 27, 2022, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Patricia A. Elder
Patricia A. Elder, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.

Cynthia Faye Emery
Cynthia Faye Emery, 69, of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 26, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after an extended illness.

Beverly Jean Gorman
Beverly Jean Gorman, 78, of Franklin formerly of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the The Caring Place in Franklin.

Donald G. "Don" Hannah
Donald G. “Don” Hannah, 75, of Oil City, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Shirley I Confer
Shirley I. Confer, 84, of Fryburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital after a brief illness.

Marsha Jean Miller
Marsha Jean Miller, age 71, a resident at Parkview Retirement Community in Frisco, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Terrance F. 'Terry' Thomas
Terrance F. “Terry” Thomas, 78, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Nancy Anne Hensler
A life lived “practically perfect in every way“ ended Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, when Nancy Anne Hensler of Oleopolis, died at home surrounded by love.

Shirley A. Dolby
Shirley A. Dolby, 83, of Strattanville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Wednesday morning, Jan. 26, 2022 at her home and is now reunited with her husband, Lad.

Donald G. Hannah, 75, of Oil City, died peacefully at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.