Jack E. Gravatt

Jack E. Gravatt

Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.

Born in Sandy Lake on Feb. 9, 1936, he was the son of the late Fred and Vinnie Miller Gravatt.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Gravatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Jack E. Gravatt
Obituaries

Jack E. Gravatt

Jack E. Gravatt, 86, of Oil City, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Collins House in Franklin after a sudden illness.

Richard R. 'Bud' Stone
Obituaries

Richard R. 'Bud' Stone

Richard R. “Bud” Stone, 89, of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at his residence following an extended illness.

Lawrence W. Burris
Obituaries

Lawrence W. Burris

Lawrence W. Burris, 78, of Knox, a well-liked Knox Road friend and neighbor to many, passed away late Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews
Obituaries

Ronald 'Red' Eugene Mathews

Ronald “Red” Eugene Mathews, of Cranberry, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.

Audine R. Miller
Obituaries

Audine R. Miller

Audine R. Miller, 92 ,of Oil City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Shirley Lynne Hockman
Obituaries

Shirley Lynne Hockman

Our beloved Shirley Lynne Hockman, 71, left this earth for her heavenly home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Born Friday, April 13, 1950, in Brookville, she was the daughter of Ruth Romaine (Williams) and Buss Hockman.

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines
Obituaries

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines

Peggy Lou (Butler) Haines, age 85, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of the staff Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital on Thursday March 3, 2022.

Eugene 'Gene' Houser
Obituaries

Eugene 'Gene' Houser

Eugene “Gene” Houser, 89, of Rimersburg, went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Sara A. Huth
Obituaries

Sara A. Huth

Sara A. Huth, 78, of Franklin, died peacefully at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Sara Ann Shafer

Sara Ann Shafer, 91, formerly of Oil City, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Paintsville, Kentucky.

Robert C. Allen
Obituaries

Robert C. Allen

Robert C. Allen, of Corolla, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Robert J. Madden
Obituaries

Robert J. Madden

Robert J. Madden, 54, of Oil City passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in the comforts of his own home.

Bernard 'Bun' 'Bernie' Ganoe
Obituaries

Bernard 'Bun' 'Bernie' Ganoe

Bernard “Bun” “Bernie” Ganoe, 79, of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, March 2, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.

Nancy L. Blauser
Obituaries

Nancy L. Blauser

Nancy L. Blauser, 83, a lifelong well-known Foxburg resident, went to be with the Lord Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, at Brookville Hospital following a brief illness.

Obituaries

William J. Smith

William J. Smith, 73, formerly of Barkeyville, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Winchester, California.

Patsy L. Crissman
Obituaries

Patsy L. Crissman

Patsy L. Crissman, 74, of Clintonville passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital.

Scott E. Heckathorn
Obituaries

Scott E. Heckathorn

Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.

Kathy M. Delp
Obituaries

Kathy M. Delp

Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Myra "Jean" McMasters
Obituaries

Myra "Jean" McMasters

Myra “Jean” McMasters, 92, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at The Caring Place surrounded by her family.

Clyde Joseph Licht
Obituaries

Clyde Joseph Licht

Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Oakwood Heights nursing facility.

George Rea
Obituaries

George Rea

George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Raymond D. Miller Jr.
Obituaries

Raymond D. Miller Jr.

Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Lois Jones
Obituaries

Lois Jones

Lois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare Center.