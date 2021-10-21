Jack Slaughenhaupt

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt, 82, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a period of declining health.

Born on Nov. 1, 1938, in Knox, he was the son of the late Willard and Ora Greeley Slaughenhaupt.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Slaughenhaupt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
David R. Romig
Obituaries

David R. Romig

David R. Romig, 69, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Samuel Bailey
Obituaries

Samuel Bailey

Samuel Bailey, 72, of Rimersburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.

Stanley E. Chitester
Obituaries

Stanley E. Chitester

Stanley E. Chitester, 91, of Brookville died Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021 at Brookside Assisted Living following a period of declining health.

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt
Obituaries

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt

Jack T. Slaughenhaupt, 82, of Brookville, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a period of declining health.

Obituaries

Martha Breene

Martha Faye Hetrick Ferry Breene, 77, of Oil City, died peacefully, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Phyllis T. Delp
Obituaries

Phyllis T. Delp

Phyllis T. Delp, 93, a resident of Jefferson Manor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Leona Bickel
Obituaries

Leona Bickel

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Lester W. DuPont
Obituaries

Lester W. DuPont

Lester W. DuPont, 81, of Canal Township, Utica, passed away at 11:04 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Meadville Medical Center due to complications from a brief illness.

Obituaries

Michael "Mike" Fedorek service set

A celebration of life for Michael “Mike” Fedorek of Oil City, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Polish National Alliance located at 410 Seneca St., Oil City. Mike passed away Aug. 20, 2021, and he was president of the Polish National Alliance for 16 years.

Carrie R. Collins
Obituaries

Carrie R. Collins

Carrie R. Collins, 39, of Sugar Grove, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, following a lengthy illness.

Dale Burkhardt
Obituaries

Dale Burkhardt

Dale Burkhardt, age 66, of 3061 U.S. 322 Franklin, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from complications due to COVID.

Robert L. Delo
Obituaries

Robert L. Delo

Robert L. Delo, 90, of Buckhorn Road, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Snyder Memorial Home in Marienville.

Obituaries

James "Jimmy" Karg

James “Jimmy” Karg, 68, of Tylersburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A complete obituary will follow.

Allene E. (McCray) Proper
Obituaries

Allene E. (McCray) Proper

Allene E. (McCray) Proper, 94, of Utica, formerly of Seneca, went Home to be with the Lord Saturday evening, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home.

M. Joan Poole
Obituaries

M. Joan Poole

M. Joan Poole, 86, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, while in the care of her daughter, Barbara, who began to care for her in December of 2015.

Jackie Eckis
Obituaries

Jackie Eckis

Jackie Ekis, 76 of Polk passed away peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Sugar Creek Station.

Obituaries

Cynthia Wolbert-Green

Cynthia L. Wolbert-Green, 68, of Clarion, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 15, 2021 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Obituaries

Janine Adams

Janine Adams, of Franklin, Pa., entered into rest on Oct. 12, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Oil City, Pa.

Francis 'Pete' Scott
Obituaries

Francis 'Pete' Scott

Francis I. “Pete” Scott, age 87, of Endeavor, Pa., went to the Lord’s Care on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Titusville Hospital, Titusville, Pa. He was born Sept. 20, 1934 in Tionesta, Pa., son of the late Walter and Ruth (Kiffer) Scott Jr.

Obituaries

Patricia Wesner Rex

Patricia Wesner Rex, age 65, of Canandaigua, New York, formerly of Polk, PA, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Oct. 2, 2021.

Robert Girvan
Obituaries

Robert Girvan

Dr. Robert “Bob” Boyce Girvan was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with family.

Robert C. 'Bob' Roos
Obituaries

Robert C. 'Bob' Roos

Robert C. “Bob” Roos, 65, of Oil City, died unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday morning, Oct. 14, 2021, at Sugar Valley Lodge in Franklin.

Craig Alyn Hess
Obituaries

Craig Alyn Hess

Craig Alyn Hess, 69, of Polk, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Helen M. Wetzel
Obituaries

Helen M. Wetzel

Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Quick Lane, Emlenton, Scrubgrass Township, a former longtime St. Petersburg resident, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021, at The Pines in Grove Manor.

William L. (Larry) Beightol
Obituaries

William L. (Larry) Beightol

William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, after an extended battle with dementia.

Larry E. Hetrick
Obituaries

Larry E. Hetrick

Larry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at UPMC Hamot following a illness.

Obituaries

Helen M. Wetzel

Helen M. Wetzel, 99, of Emlenton, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away late Tuesday evening, Oct. 12, 2021.

Eugene C. Elder
Obituaries

Eugene C. Elder

Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie.