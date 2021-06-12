Jackie 'Jack' DeWayne Schwab

Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab

Jackie "Jack" DeWayne Schwab, 78, of Salem, Virginia, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021.

He was born March 12, 1943, and grew up in Oil City and then he lived in Vinton, Virginia for most of his life, and later Salem, Virginia.

James A. Bartley
Obituaries

James A. Bartley

An old Marine fought his final battle with courage early Friday morning June 11, 2021, at his residence, and surrendered to his Lord. James A. Bartley, 79, of West Monterey, Parker, answered the final roll call at his residence surrounded by loving family members.

Robert D. Winger, Sr.
Obituaries

Robert D. Winger, Sr.

Robert D. Winger, Sr., 81, affectionately known to many as either "Cowboy" or "Bob", a resident of 225 Lamberton St., Franklin, died peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a period of declining health.

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell
Obituaries

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell

Becky Sue Lynn Caldwell, 31, a resident of 316 Pacific St., Franklin died peacefully at 6:20 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at The Forbes Road Nursing & Rehab Center of Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.

Nancy C. Knapp
Obituaries

Nancy C. Knapp

Nancy C. Knapp of Clarion passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was surrounded by her three children and their spouses.

Obituaries

Gerald E. Fonzo memorial service

Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.

Frederick W. Foster
Obituaries

Frederick W. Foster

Frederick W. Foster, 69, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Vickie L. Morris
Obituaries

Vickie L. Morris

Vickie L. Morris, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Monday June 7, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Alice L. Spence
Obituaries

Alice L. Spence

Alice L. Spence, 98, of Titusville passed away peacefully Monday, June 7, 2021, at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation.

William J. Sundo
Obituaries

William J. Sundo

William J. Sundo, 67, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Diane R. Gilson

Diane R. Gilson, age 82, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

Obituaries

Janice Hilton celebration of life set

A celebration of life service in loving remembrance of Janice Hilton is scheduled for Sunday, June 27th at 4 p.m. Please join family and friends as we gather at the Wolf's Den in Knox to share special memories and pay tribute to a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Dinner will be served, …

Daniel J. 'Huck' Miller Sr.
Obituaries

Daniel J. 'Huck' Miller Sr.

Daniel J. "Huck" Miller Sr., 66, a well-known and well-loved resident of Polk, died peacefully at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio, following a brief illness.

Obituaries

Stanley R. Rathfon

Stanley R. Rathfon, 81, of Leeper, died peacefully, Monday, June 7, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Sally Ann Wyant-Clark
Obituaries

Sally Ann Wyant-Clark

Sally Ann Wyant-Clark, 74, of Oil City, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home following a lengthy illness.

Louis Augustine Charest
Obituaries

Louis Augustine Charest

Louis Augustine Charest "Diamond Lou" peacefully left this world Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family and a can of Diet Coke.

Robert 'Bob' William Lawrence
Obituaries

Robert 'Bob' William Lawrence

Robert "Bob" William Lawrence, age 79, of Oil City, passed away after a period of declining health on Friday, June 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.

Barbara Anne Mason
Obituaries

Barbara Anne Mason

Barbara Anne Mason, 62, of Oil City, died Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Michael 'Mike' Allen Slater
Obituaries

Michael 'Mike' Allen Slater

Michael "Mike" Allen Slater, 74, of DuBois, born on Feb. 20, 1947, passed away on June 2, 2021. He was the son of Charles Richard and Lois Cornelia (Craig) Slater of Callensburg.

Charles B. Crone
Obituaries

Charles B. Crone

Charles B. Crone, 82, of Knox, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, at the UPMC Nothwest Hospital, following an extended illness.

Obituaries

Elizabeth Breene Gilger

A memorial service for Elizabeth Breene Gilger will be held at Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City on Monday, June 7, at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tim Harmon, church pastor, officiating.

Obituaries

Elizabeth M. Neely

Elizabeth M. Neely, age 99, formerly of Knox, died early Friday morning, June 4, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

David P. Zilafro
Obituaries

David P. Zilafro

David P. Zilafro, 66, of Franklin; died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in the Good Samaritan Hospice House of Wexford, following a brief battle with cancer.

Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich
Obituaries

Philbert C. 'Phil' Dietrich

Philbert C. "Phil" Dietrich, age 72, of Tionesta, formerly of Michigan and Westview, PA, died Wednesday morning, June 2, 2021, at his home in Tionesta.