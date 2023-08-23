Jacqueline A. Waldorf, 80, of Summerville died in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Born in Harrisburg on Feb. 14, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Carden.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 5:24 am
Julia Reft, age 100, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Paul N. Wright Jr. “Bug Man”, 77, of Polk, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 17, 2023.
Karl R. Dicks, 63, of Oil City passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at his mother’s residence in Ellwood City following a short illness with cancer.
Raymond “Doug” Hart, 76, of Cranberry, died at Oil City Healthcare on Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, 2023, following an extended illness.
Debra L. Billotte 66, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 20, 2023.
David L. Thompson, age 63 of Sligo, died Monday evening, Aug. 21, 2023 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Judy Lyn Ehrhart, 62, of Oil City, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following an extended illness.
Martha E. Schaeffer left the world on Aug. 20, 2023 to be with her Lord and her late husband, Allen.
Johnnie Allan Nulph, age 77, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at his home.
Judith M. “Judi” Wenner, 77, of Mercer, formerly of Rockland, died at her home on Sunday night, Aug. 20, 2023, surrounded by her family, following an extended illness.
Tiffany A. Cooper, 40, of Franklin, who was born on May 6, 1983, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her residence.
Sandra J. Peterson, 69, of Franklin, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
Howard L. Schrock, 81, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at his home.
Melissa M. Gadsby, 43, of Rocky Grove, passed away Aug. 13, 2023 at the AHN Grove City.
Benjamin E. Perez, 40, of McKees Rocks, passed away Aug. 12, 2023.
Charlotte Kowal, age 85, of Oil City, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Timothy Copley Sr., 59, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Deborah Boyer, loving wife of Dr. Walt Boyer, died on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the age of 66.
Janet (Jan) Frances Collar, 82 of Cochranton was called home into Glory on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
David Wayne “Dave” McGinnis, 81, of Callensburg, formerly of Foxburg, passed away at his home Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023, following a lengthy illness. His family was by his side when he drifted off to be with the Lord.
John Peter Brown, 64, passed away suddenly on Aug. 15, 2023.
Margaret Ann Stoudt Flockerzi Conn, 89, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Dr. Samuel E. Deets was welcomed into eternal rest on Monday morning, August 14, 2023, completing a life well-lived for 89 years.
Jimmie L. Smith, 82, passed away on Aug. 13, 2023, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, after a period of declining health.
Patricia A. Shedrick, 81, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023 of natural causes surrounded by her daughter and sister.
Kathleen M. Urbaniak Bailey, 56, of Oil City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, losing her battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Seneca.
Jeffrey Allen Croyle, 61, of Verland North, previously Polk State Center, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023 at the AHN, Grove City.
Earla McCall, 74, of DuBois, passed away on Aug. 14, 2023.
William D. Say, 75, a well-known retired Oil City area schoolteacher and golf enthusiast, passed away Friday morning at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Earth Magagnotti Donato, age 45, of Seminole, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Arnie W. McDonald, 73, of Oil City, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life for Belinda “Cass” Thomas, 60, of Oil City, who died July 21, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Hasson Park Creekside Pavilion in Oil City.
Carol Sue Billiel, 77, of Mercer, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in her home.
Thelma Miller, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.
Karl W. Fockler, 57, of Foxburg, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Llewellyn B. “Lee” “Wink” Wells, age 84 of Corsica, went to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, Aug. 12, 2023, at his home following an illness.
William D. Say, 75, of Oil City — retired Oil City educator, passed away Friday morning (08-11-23) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
Michael F. Blandin, 76, a resident of Andover, OH and former Franklin resident, died peacefully at 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at The Andover Village Retirement Community, following a period of declining health.
Shirley A. Stewart, 79, of Sandy Lake Township joined Heaven’s ranks on Aug. 9, 2023 at AHN Grove City.