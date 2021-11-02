Jackie Bosley

Jacqueline Ann Bosley

Jacqueline Ann Bosley, 63, of Polk, died Saturday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca while surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Grove City on Sept. 12, 1958, a daughter of the late Paul A. and Connie Valjean (McCluskey) Updegraff.

Anna Trimble

Anna Marie Trimble 90, of Marienville, died Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Trimble.

Khaila Lorraine Harkless
Khaila Lorraine Harkless

Khaila Lorraine Harkless, 20, of Erie, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully with her mother and her special family friend, Mary Luce by her side in St. Vincent Hospital of Erie, at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a brief illness.

Dolly Lundager

Dolly Lundager, 88, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Audine M. Knoch Smith
Audine M. Knoch Smith

Audine M. Knoch Smith, 95, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin and Seneca, passed away peacefully at her shared residence with her daughter late Friday evening, Oct. 29, 2021.

Roy Alan McJilton
Roy Alan McJilton

Dr. Roy Alan McJilton, MD, 83, formerly of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Vidant Hospice House with his family at his bedside.

Mary Ellen Doverspike
Mary Ellen Doverspike

Mary Ellen Doverspike, age 80, of Fairmount City, passed away after a long fight on Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021, at her home while surrounded by her family.

David B. Thompson
David B. Thompson

David B. Thompson, age 71, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 28. 2021, due to a sudden illness.

Linda L. (Shreve) Welch
Linda L. (Shreve) Welch

Linda L. (Shreve) Welch, age 76, of Waterford, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born at home in Tionesta, a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.

Larry Gates Preston Sr.
Larry Gates Preston Sr.

Larry Gates Preston Sr., 80, a well-known lifelong Foxburg resident and retired business owner, went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2021 shortly after his arrival in the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.

Nancy I. Fike
Nancy I. Fike

Nancy I. Fike, 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Patricia F. Depew
Patricia F. Depew

Patricia F. Depew, 71, of Oil City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Patricia L. Myers
Patricia L. Myers

Patricia L. Myers, 82, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Dixie D. Kepner
Dixie D. Kepner

Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Township, Sandy Lake, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City. Dixie was born on Sept. 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

Kathryn M. Osborne
Kathryn M. Osborne

Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Grove City.

Michael J. Kopnitsky II
Michael J. Kopnitsky II

Michael J. Kopnitsky II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Marietta June Stover
Marietta June Stover

  • Dillon Provenza

Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, following a brief illness.

John Thomas Weiss
John Thomas Weiss

John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Leona Bickel services set

Leona Bickel, 94, formerly of Titusville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. A service will be held in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Joanne A. McNany
Joanne A. McNany

Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, died there Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush
Dolores M. 'Dee' Thrush

Dolores M. “Dee” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

J. Robert 'Rob' Varner
J. Robert 'Rob' Varner

J. Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest hospital in Seneca following an illness.

E. Eugene Price

E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a courageous, 10-day battle against COVID-19.

Burton E. Haylett
Burton E. Haylett

Burton E. Haylett, 65, of Franklin, went to join his Lord and Savior in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.