Jacqueline "Jackie" Wagner, 57, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the evening of Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Born July 6, 1963, in Reno, she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Betty (Sampsell) Umstead. She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. Her life's work was caring for and raising her four children.
Herbert Conrad Klinger, 77, of Hamilton, (Punxsutawney area) went home to heaven on March 12, 2021. Herb passed away in the hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by his wife and two of his children
Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, Butler County, passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Among her family survivors is a sister, Myrna Pennington Dunlap of Sligo.
Elizabeth Breene Gilger (Becky to her friends), 81, of Oil City, and Naples, Florida, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a year of increasing medical issues.