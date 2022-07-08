Jacqueline Jean (Joyner) Troup

Judie Flinchbaugh, 79, of Seneca, passed away peacefully June 30th, 2022, at the home of her daughter, where she had received care from her family during the last ten months while battling pulmonary fibrosis.
A memorial service for Grace Eleanor Remaley will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, with the Rev. Jeffrey Bobin officiating.
Carmelita Ann Denowski (nee Tarr), formerly of Reno passed away on June 27th, 2022, at Akron General Hospital, surrounded by family, at the age of 81. She was preceded by her parents and sister, Tonia Lesh (Tarr) and her nephews Nkhumah Tarr, Ian Jordan and Travis Baker.
Scott, Matt, Tiffany and Brandon Lerch invite friends of their late father, Orville “Orv” Lerch to attend a Celebration of Life to be held at the Haskell House, 500 Main St., Clarion, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday July 11th.
George W. Freeman passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Joan Ditty Freeman. George and Joan were married on July 2, 1951, and are now peacefully reunited.
Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.
Elizabeth Lee (Hornbeck) Winget, 67, of Cranberry Township, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on 25 June 2022. Betsy was born in Weston, WV on 1 August 1954 but spent most of her early life in Franklin, PA and attended Rocky Grove High School. She w…
Rev. Laurence “Larry” John Williams of Seneca, ended his battle with cancer at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family, graduating to Heaven to see His Saviour. “He fought a good fight and finished his course.”
Today we celebrate the life of Dianna Jean Jones, who was born Sept. 4, 1941, and passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. Our mother, with a love for life, with eyes blue like the ocean and a heart just as deep as one, had a smile for everyone.