Jacqueline L. 'Jackie' Karns

Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Karns, at the age of 79, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at her Cherrytree residence after a short bout with cancer.

She was born Aug. 11, 1941, in Oil City Hospital, the daughter of Albert and Charlotte Kurschinski Saboski.

Edith Mae Huffman, 92, passed away in a nursing home near Jamestown New York on April 9, 2021. She was born in Beloit Wisconsin on March 20, 1929, the daughter of Lee and Bernice Backenger. She had 9 siblings and one sister survives.

Jean M. Bell, 93, of Franklin, passed away at 8:58 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Edmund H. Cyrus, 73, of Oil City, died at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Community Living Center in Erie.

John A. Hegedus, 93, of Dempseytown, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Zeetah Fay Sharrer Hoover, 84, of Franklin, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family at 7:36 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Robert N. Lape, 84, of Oil City passed away at his home on Thursday morning, April 22, 2021.

Lois Eisenhuth, the daughter of the late Clair and Maxine Fagley of St. Charles, Clarion County, died at her home in Knox on Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021.

Joe F. McElhattan, 93, a well-known Emlenton resident and generous community benefactor, went to be with the Lord late Monday evening, April 19, 2021.

Ellis L. Smith , 92, of Oil City, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Dale Arden Snow, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Joseph A. "Joe" Whitling, 53, of Oil City, died Sunday night, April 18, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

Edith May Deitz of Reidsburg, Clarion County, went home to her Lord Monday evening April 19, 2021.

Herbert Conrad Klinger, 77, of Hamilton, (Punxsutawney area) went home to heaven on March 12, 2021. Herb passed away in the hospital after an extended illness, surrounded by his wife and two of his children

Ethan R. McCormack, 40, of Sligo, passed away Monday morning, April 19, 2021, following an automobile accident.

Jacqueline "Jackie" Wagner, 57, of Titusville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters in the evening of Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Friday, March 19th, 2021, Letitia "Tish" Way, 82, of Franklin, a Christ-follower, loving wife, and mother of six, went home to her Lord with peace and grace.

Thomas Chesar M.D., 55, of Oil City gained his wings Sunday, April 18, 2021, after a courageous bout with cancer.

Lillie Mae Costabile, 87, of Tionesta, passed away at home surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.

Gerald E. "Jerry" Fonzo, 62, of Dallas, Texas, passed away early Saturday morning April 17, 2021, at Presbyterian Plano Hospital from complications of heart surgery.

Bonnie L. Hoover, 89, of Hoover Road, New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Betty L. Huffman, age 86, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.

Andrea K. "Andi" Cowles, 59, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 Route 322 Cranberry, (formerly of Rimersburg,) died on Friday April 16, 2021, at his home.

Larry W. McNutt, 80, of Franklin, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove in Harrisville after an unexpected fall at his home on April 8, 2021.

Frank E. Payne Jr., 81, of Marienville, died the afternoon of Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home of natural causes.

Twila Pennington Best, 83, of Parker, formerly of Eldorado, Butler County, passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Among her family survivors is a sister, Myrna Pennington Dunlap of Sligo.

Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of 9188 US 322, Cranberry, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Elizabeth Breene Gilger (Becky to her friends), 81, of Oil City, and Naples, Florida, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas, following a year of increasing medical issues.