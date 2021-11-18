Jacqueline R. (Fox) Toombs, 86, of Smokey Hill Road, Tionesta, died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 surrounded by family.
Born June 8, 1935, in Barnsboro, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Duke) Fox.
Updated: November 18, 2021 @ 9:05 am
Lepha C. Beveridge, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital. Her loving husband, Ronald A. Beveridge passed away the day before, on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, also at Clarion Hospital.
Ronald A. Beveridge, 87, of Sligo, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Mary Ann Fox, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Alpharetta, Ga.
Glenn R. Baird started his journey on Aug. 9, 1936, in Derry, and ended his earthly journey on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, following a brief illness.
Cindy S. Neiswonger, 68, of Mayport died Saturday evening, Nov. 13, 2021, at her home following a illness.
Colonel John K. Schroeder, Jr. (Ken), born 1929, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his family and is now reunited with his beloved wife, Heather.
James F. Maxton, born Nov. 7th 1971, 50, of Leeper, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Todd Christopher McLaughlin announces his passing into the hands of God on Thursday evening, Nov. 11, 2021, at the age of 48.
Velma (Jeanie) Joy Deets, 89, formerly of Hannaville and a resident of Sugar Creek Station, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, following an extended illness.
Robert F. May, 84, of Cooperstown, passed Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
John Edmond Cutchall, 66, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11th, 2021 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Herman R. “Chief Smitty” Smith, 93, of Polk, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer E8 has gone out to that crystal sea on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 0319.
Harry L. (Lenny) Surrena of Butler, formerly of Jefferson Township, was called home to be with his Savior after a brief illness Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Donald E. Boitnott of Polk died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Marilyn Joyce Felmlee, 79, of Victory Heights, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. Errors also are sometimes made regrettably by the newspaper. This is designed to set the record straight.
Floyd L. Collins, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca from complications due to COVID-19.
Mabel Sherman, 86, formerly of Emlenton, Polk, and Seneca, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at The Laurels in Worthington, Ohio. Mabel moved to Ohio in December 2020 to be closer to her son after the death of her fourth husband, Marshall Sherman.
Grace I. Beach, 76, of Venus passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at UPMC Northwest.
Robert J. “Bob” Duncan, age 85, of Tionesta, formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at his home in Tionesta.
Patricia Ann “Patty” Beary Hepler, 85, of Leeper, passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, following a tragic house fire.
Elaine M. McMeans, 74, of Sheffield, died after a three-week illness on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at AHN-St. Vincent Health Center, Erie.
Patricia L. “Pat” Carbaugh, age 86, of Seneca, died Friday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Charlotte M. Morrow, 87, of Victory Heights, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Glenn Alan Davis, of Townville, passed away Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 72 after a wonderful life full of accomplishment and adventure.
Much loved Benny R. Hillard Sr., age 83, of East Hickory, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Endeavor, son of the late Orion H. and Ethel L. (Davidson) Hillard.
William Robert Stroop, 88, of Shippenville, passed away at his home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
John Jason Wood, 43, of Oil City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Jacqueline R. Schmek, 77, of Marienville, passed away peacefully early Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Paul E. Black, 90, of Emlenton, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday morning Nov. 12, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.
Elizabeth Ann Hall (Betty), 78, of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 13 after a brief illness.
Caroline F. (Bowser) Eaker, 78, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Robert Joseph Venturella, 71, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Daniel Michael Welch, of Oil City and Franklin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after battling Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.
Clinton Ira Hetrick, age 71, of Tionesta passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. While his body surrendered to cancer this day, his spirit did not. Clint was ministered into the Christian faith and very much appreciated the prayers and supports he received.
Rev. S. “Clair” Heitzenrater, 89, of Corsica, passed away during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Wendell Heeter Jr., age 70, of Castalia, Ohio, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home, following a sudden illness.
Randy T. Lynch, 56, of Meadville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at UPMC Medical Center, Pittsburgh, following long-term health complications due to being a 20 year cancer survivor.
Pennie A. Lawrence, 75, of Oil City, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, following complications of COVID-19.
