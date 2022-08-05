Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer

Jacqueline Sue Krupitzer, age 49, of Cranberry, died at home unexpectedly due to natural causes, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

Born on Sept. 25, 1972, she is a daughter of Donald Walter Krupitzer Jr. and Diane Sue Porter Krupitzer.

George Curtis Boyles, 96, of Venus, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo.

Robert “Bob” Eugene Warring, 74, of Meadville, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Marquette Hospice House following a valiant battle with lung cancer.

Richard “Dick” Hugh Green of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Franklin departed this earthly life on July 22, 2022, to be with his Lord.

Terri L. Vorse, 67, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2022, at Clarion Hospital while in the presence of her loving family.

Jeffrey Lynn Harris

Jeffrey Lynn Harris, 57 of Clintonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Gerald B. “Bruce” Reed, 62, of 314 Central Ave., Oil City, passed away at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage House in Beaver after a lengthy battle with post COVID-19 complications.

Barbara A. “Barb” Hulings, 72, of Warren, formerly of Marienville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in her home after an extended illness.

Gregory James Smalley, 63, of 1953 Creek Road, Cooperstown, passed away at 7:04 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly Smith, 87, of Cookeville, Tenn., formerly of Franklin and Texarkana, Texas, passed away July 17, 2022.

Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius, age 87, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Mary Lee Kunselman, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a period of declining health.

Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, 23, of Limestone, passed away early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, due to an unexpected side-by-side accident.

Donald W. “Donnie” Ray Jr., 54, of Oak Ridge passed away, Thursday evening, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, after a 2½ year battle with cancer.

William C. 'Bill' Rader

William C. “Bill” Rader, Jr., 71, of Oil City, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie after a brave battle with cancer.

Kelsey Harris service set

Visitation for Kelsey Harris will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

William Wesley Lauer service set

A celebration of life for William Wesley “Wes” Lauer, who died on Jan. 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cornplanter Township fire hall.

Cornelius Stover Masonic service

Members of Edenburg Lodge #550 F.&A.M. will hold a service for Cornelius "Corny" Stover on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1051 Twin Church Road.

Cashiers, NC — Robert “Bob” Eugene Goodman, 73, passed away on July 27, 2022. He died at home with his family by his side after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. He faced his illness as he faced life, with amazing courage and a positive outlook throughout his journey. His faith rema…

James H. Smith, 78, of Parker, took the Son’s hand and went to the Promised Land on July 28, 2022, with his wife and son-in-law, Bill, holding his hand.

James C. Sloan Jr. of Seffner, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born to James C. Sr and Patricia Sloan in Clarion, Pennsylvania. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, James J (August 21, 2019) as well as his mother-in-law Mary Jane Behanna, and …

James Anderson, 80, of Wilmington NC passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, following his battle with pancreatic cancer.

John L. Renfrew, 76, of Shippenville, formerly of Knox, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at Clarion Hospital.

William “Bill” F. Acklin, 66, walked into the arms of Jesus and was reunited with his son, William Paul Acklin on June 6, 2022.

Robert Henry Carns passed away after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He left this world on July 24, 2022, surrounded by love with his wife and daughter at his bedside.

William H. Earley, 78, of Franklin, passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Vernon C. Ford Jr., 58, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.