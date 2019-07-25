James A. Lichtenberger

James "Jim" A. Lichtenberger, 73, of Oil City died at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.
Born Jan. 16, 1946, in Lickingville, he was the son of the late Clarence A. Lichtenberger and Frances C. Hoover.
He attended North Clarion Schools.
He was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.
Jim was a veteran, having been stationed in the Army in Germany. Following, he had worked at Oilwell Supply until it closed, then worked as a courier.
James enjoyed country music, playing cards and western movies, but most of all he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's various sporting events. His grandchildren and their friends lovingly called him "Pa."
James was married to the former Elizabeth Beebe on Aug. 5, 1967. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2008.
He is survived by a daughter, Paula Altman and husband, Wade of Seneca and grandchildren, Andrew Angros of Winston Salem, North Carolina, Allison Altman of Honeoye, New York, and Andrea Altman of Seneca; a son, Paul and wife Michelle and grandchildren, Levi and Ashley of Oil City, Michael and wife Megan of Fryburg, and Brandon, fiance Felicia, and son Brantley of Erie; stepdaughter, Janet Mansfield Stover and husband Mark and grandchildren Edward "Ned" and Maura Linehan of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter, Ann Mansfield Borey and grandson, Brandon Borey of New Orleans, Louisiana.
He is also survived by siblings, Robert and Larry both of Erie; and a sister, Katie Mays and husband Bill of Pittsburgh.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Hoover, and sisters, Florence Hartzell and Annie Lichtenberger.
The viewing will be held at Morrison Funeral Home Friday, July 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
The funeral service will follow on Saturday at 11a.m. with the Rev. J. Michael Parsh, pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church, officiating.
Interment will be held in Brandon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Wounded Warrior or the Venango County Humane Society.
