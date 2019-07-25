James B. Beck, 93, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Born April 26, 1926, in Oil City, he was a son of the late James B. and Ethel F. Nurss Beck.
James was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
He worked as an educator in Florida and taught AARP driving courses in his free time.
He was married to the former Jean Marie Vaughan who preceded him in death in September of 2008.
Surviving are three children, David Beck of Orlando, Florida, Mary Beck of Orlando, Florida, and Sara McAndrews of Oil City; and many cousins.
Also surviving is his sister, Hazel Beck of Oil City; nephew, Chuck Beck of Oil City; niece, Willa "Tootie" Stewart of Oil City; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, and wife Jean, James was preceded in death by four siblings, Willard Beck, Kenneth Beck, Clay Beck, and infant sister, Mildred Beck.
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Monday, July 29, at 11a.m. with the Rev. Byron Myers officiating.
Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.
Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit http://www.morrisonhome.com.