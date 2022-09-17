James Bruce McGinnis

James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born on November 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Newton and Helen Mae McGinnis.

Joseph R. Neeley Sr.

Joseph R. Neeley Sr., 80, of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, went to his Lord on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Mary Agnes Mortimer

Mary Agnes Mortimer, 94, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, a true definition of love and grace, took her final bow Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey L. Wagner

Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.

Joan M. Schick

Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022 at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.

Steven James Rembold

Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer.

Gloria Spanedda

Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.

Walter E. Kenley

Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.

Bruce D. Rodgers

Bruce D. Rodgers, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.

Vickie McBride

Vickie McBride, 65, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.

Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger

Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.

Mary L. Rybak

Mary L. Rybak, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her loving Savior on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. at Oakwood Heights.

Austin 'Lee' Marsh Jr.

Austin “Lee” Marsh Jr., 85, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Shirley A. Pierson

Shirley A. Pierson, 86, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Julia J. Lazorka

Julia J. Lazorka, 106, of Williamsport, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at The Williamsport Home.

Janet E. McKinley

Janet E. McKinley, 84, of Polk, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. in her son’s residence, following an extended illness.

Timothy W. Best

Timothy W. Best, age 61 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.

Frances E. Gathers

Frances E. Gathers, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sligo surrounded by her family.

Gary Lynn Redmond

Gary Lynn Redmond, 68, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Butler County.

Glenn E. Baker

Glenn E. Baker, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Barbara Ann Boyd

Barbara Ann Boyd passed peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City.

Patricia Ann Gracy

Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.

Garry A. Hartsell

Garry A. Hartsell, 87, of Riceville Road, Centerville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas Reed Horner

Thomas Reed Horner, 62, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Oil City passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres.

Karen Steele service set

A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Marsha Elaine Black

Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.

Hilda Stevenson

Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness.

Gary Morse Sibley

Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.

John 'Ben' Dehner

John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab after a period of declining health.