James Bruce McGinnis, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m. at the Caring Place in Franklin.
Born on November 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Newton and Helen Mae McGinnis.
Walter Gerald “Gerry” Miller, 93, died peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
Joseph R. Neeley Sr., 80, of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania, went to his Lord on Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mary Agnes Mortimer, 94, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, a true definition of love and grace, took her final bow Thursday Sept. 15, 2022 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, Pennsylvania.
Jeffrey L. Wagner, age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born March 1, 1962 in Clarion, Pennsylvania, son of the late Delbert and Rita (Heasley) Wagner.
Joan M. Schick, age 85, peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday evening, September 15, 2022 at Passavant Hospital following a short decline in health.
Thomas John Mills Jr., 85, of Stoneboro, passed away on September 15, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Mercer.
Steven James Rembold, Retired Police Lieutenant, 52, of Oil City, passed away Wednesday night, Sept. 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 2½-year battle with cancer.
Gloria Spanedda, age 93, of Seminole, Armstrong County, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, with her family by her side at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning. She was a resident of Seminole her entire life.
Walter E. Kenley, 77, of Marienville, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital following a decline in health.
Dr. Kenneth M. Culbertson, Jr. went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
Mary Ann Shreffler, 78, of Cranberry, died at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Pamela “Pam” Jean Basinger, 64, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian.
Bruce D. Rodgers, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station.
Vickie McBride, 65, of Kennerdell passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her beloved home on the river.
Mary Jean (Maurer) Rainsberger, 88, of Franklin, who spent the past four years at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation, passed away there peacefully Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, having suffered with dementia for some years.
Mary L. Rybak, age 97, of Oil City, went to be with her loving Savior on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. at Oakwood Heights.
Austin “Lee” Marsh Jr., 85, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), passed away at his home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Shirley A. Pierson, 86, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Julia J. Lazorka, 106, of Williamsport, formerly of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at The Williamsport Home.
Christopher “Chris” Lynn Pontius, 66, of Cochranton, died at his residence on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Bonnie L. Thomas was born Sept. 8, 1941, and passed away in her home Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Janet E. McKinley, 84, of Polk, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. in her son’s residence, following an extended illness.
Timothy W. Best, age 61 of Knox, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, at UPMC Northwest at Seneca.
Elizabeth L. “Beth” Wolbert Hart, 57, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Frances E. Gathers, 88, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Sligo surrounded by her family.
Gary Lynn Redmond, 68, of Franklin, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident in Butler County.
Glenn E. Baker, 84, of Cooperstown, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Barbara Ann Boyd passed peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights nursing home in Oil City.
Patricia Ann Gracy, 85, a resident of St. Mary’s Home in Erie, and former Franklin native, died peacefully early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, following a period of declining health.
Garry A. Hartsell, 87, of Riceville Road, Centerville, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.
Thomas Reed Horner, 62, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., formerly of Oil City passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres.
A memorial service for Karen Steele will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1145 Buffalo St., Franklin, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Shawn Clerkin, pastor of St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.
Obituary information from families and funeral homes is sometimes incomplete. This is designed to set the record straight.
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive.
Hilda Stevenson, 63, of Oil City, died Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC-Passavant-McCandless after an extended illness.
James “Jim” E. Dinger of Brookville, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the age of 93.
Gary Morse Sibley, 78, went to be with his Lord God and his wife, Ruth Elizabeth, who preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2018. Gary passed suddenly from natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in New Castle.
John “Ben” Dehner, 85, of Lucinda, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab after a period of declining health.