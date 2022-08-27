James E. “Jim” Karg, 91, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Born on March 3, 1931, in Oil City he was the son of Leo and Leona Browske Karg.
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 24, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks.
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville.
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
R. Kelly Trusel, of Oil City, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the age of 63, following several years of declining health.
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion.
Betty Lou (Rossey) Rogers, age 71, of Oil City, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie from complications due to a fall at his home.
Alma R. Kinch, 87, of Seneca, died at the Collins Hospice House in Rocky Grove on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2022, following a lengthy illness.
Lee William Benedict passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Misericordia Nursing and Rehab in York.
Friends of Lynne Johnston of New Bethlehem, who passed away on Aug. 15, 2022, are invited to join in a virtual memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Charles “Jack” Shields, 65, of Seneca, died of natural causes at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Gilbert E. “Gibby” Slaugenhaupt, age 73, of Shippenville, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr., 69, of Crown, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022.
J. Douglas “Doug” Cole passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Clarion after dealing with health complications related to his asthma/emphysema and skin cancer. He was 79.
Carrie Anita (Straka) Hunt, age 54, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident.
Paul F. Malone, 84, of Cooperstown joined his wife in heaven on Aug. 19, 2022, surrounded by family. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Robert Lee Murphy Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 87.
Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health.
Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, passed away Saturday Aug. 20, 2022, at her home.
Paul E. Osborn, 71, of Franklin passed away on August 18, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health.
Gary S. Spieker, 71, of Grove City, passed away at his home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Charles Junior Alcorn, 77, of Polk, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.
Eugene R. Baker, 101 years young, of Irwin Township, Harrisville, passed away at home Saturday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Patricia “Patty” Jo Drelick-Schutt, 68, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents.
A celebration of life for Vickie Renee (Rodgers) Havens will be held at the Lions’ Pavilion at Morrison Park in Seneca at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Elizabeth J. “Beth” Goodwill, 71, of Magnolia, Del., passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Kent General Hospital.
Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, due to an undetected heart condition.
Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, Delaware passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her.
Lynne Johnston, age 75, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 15, 2022, at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh.
