James Edward Maynard, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was the greatest example of a generous and hardworking man who loved the Lord. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord, his family, and his community. He enjoyed fishing, gardening with his wife, and watching Pirate’s baseball and Steelers Football. He served the Erie community building custom homes with his brother since 1965.
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and friend, Boyd D. Sharrar passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on May 30, 2023 at 1:35 a.m. at the Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.
William (Bill) C. Greenlee Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.
David R. FitzGerald, 78, a resident of Grove City, and former well-known Franklin area funeral director, died Thursday, June 1, 2023 shortly after his arrival at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, OH, of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.