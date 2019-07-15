James Eugene Doutt

James "Jim" Eugene Doutt, 86, of Polk, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Caring Place in Franklin.
Born on July 20, 1932, in Polk, he was the son of the late Claude Edward and Olive Blanche (Armstrong) Doutt.
On July 27, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Doris McKinley; she survives him.
For 35 years, Jim worked as a fire engineer in the Powerhouse and in refrigeration at Polk Center until his retirement.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed playing baseball, softball and was an avid outdoorsman and camper. He was a well-known goose hunter, even having his license plate say "JGOOSE." He loved to mow his lawn with his John Deere.
He was also a member of the Polk United Methodist Church and a member of the Franklin Kiwanis Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lou Ann Doutt McFadden and her husband, Kent; his four grandchildren, Jared McFadden, Stephanie Berger and Richie and Renee Libicer; his six great-grandchildren, Baylee Libicer, Garrett and Alec Libicer, Tony Ellis, Anna Fox, and Zane Berger; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, James E. Doutt Jr., who lost his life at the hands of a drunk driver at the age of 18; his three brothers, Howard Doutt, Harold Doutt and Hazen "Knute" Doutt; and his three sisters, Eleanor Adams, Marie Dickens and Lois Kirkpatrick.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 16, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services for Jim will be held on Wednesday, July 17, at the Polk United Methodist Church, 715 Main Street, Polk, 16342, beginning at 11 a.m., with Reverend Drew Bell, pastor of the church, officiating.
Jim will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's memory to the Polk United Methodist Church and/or to the Precious Paws Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 784, Franklin, 16323.
To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit http://www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.