James H. Marshall

James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well-known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.

Born in Clearfield on Nov. 17, 1944, he was the son of late James H. Marshall Sr. And Rebecca Jane Cutler Marshall.

Shirley E. Schoonover
Shirley E. Schoonover

Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Jolene F. Miller
Jolene F. Miller

Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts
Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.

Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley
Joseph A. 'Joe' Daley

Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Mary Ann Kendrick
Mary Ann Kendrick

Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner
Rosalind Mae 'Roz' Wagner

Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Michael H. Eakin
Michael H. Eakin

Michael H. Eakin, 68, of Franklin, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023.

Melanie Ann Lowrey
Melanie Ann Lowrey

Melanie Ann Lowrey, 80, of Foxburg, passed away in the comfort of her home on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Matthew Mark Watson
Matthew Mark Watson

Matthew “Matt” Mark Watson, 71, of Franklin, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023, with loving family by his side.

James Leroy Miller
James Leroy Miller

James Leroy Miller (Jim, Uncle Jimmy), surrounded by his family was called by God to his eternal home on April 20, 2023.

Daniel D. Brown
Daniel D. Brown

Daniel D. Brown, 69, of Rimersburg, died on Saturday April 22, 2023 in Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Nancy K. Shaw
Nancy K. Shaw

Nancy K. Shaw, 76, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Billie Jean Krepps
Billie Jean Krepps

Billie Jean Krepps, 70, of Chapmanville, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at her residence following a brief illness.

Paul E. Sloss
Paul E. Sloss

Paul E. Sloss, 81, a resident of 142 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his wife and family by his side, following a period of declining health.

Danny B. Shields
Danny B. Shields

Danny B. Shields, 71, of Franklin, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Friday afternoon, April 21, 2023, following a lengthy battle with his health.

Gerald J. 'Jerry' Sleigher
Gerald J. 'Jerry' Sleigher

Gerald J. “Jerry” Sleigher, Sr., 82, of Kissinger Mills, went on to be with our Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 22, 2023.

Elizabeth C. 'Betty' Shoup
Elizabeth C. 'Betty' Shoup

Elizabeth C. “Betty” Shoup, 89, of Foxburg Road, Parker, Allegheny Township, Butler County, a retired A-C Valley High School English teacher, passed away early Sunday morning, April 23, 2023 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Calvin E. Noal

Calvin E. Noal, 70, of Seneca, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home.

Debra J. Andres
Debra J. Andres

Debra J. Andres, 67, formerly of Franklin, died unexpectedly at her home in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Feb. 10, 2023.

Donald Patrick Aaron
Donald Patrick Aaron

Donald Patrick Aaron, 68, of Erie, passed away on Monday afternoon, April 17, 2023 after a short stay at Sarah Reed Senior Living under Hospice care. Don was born on March 17, 1955, as the doctor announced, “Here’s a Patrick for St. Patrick’s Day!”

Nancy Karen Dengel
Nancy Karen Dengel

Nancy Karen Dengel, age 81, of Oil City, earned her wings to meet the ones she loves, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at UPMC Hospital Northwest.

Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini
Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini

Delilah Grace Karimi-Hosseini, “Boo” “Peanut”, age 14, of Rouseville, died of natural causes on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Brenda L. Saylor
Brenda L. Saylor

Brenda L. Saylor, 84, of Parker, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Bridgette L. Beinhaur
Bridgette L. Beinhaur

Bridgette L. Beinhaur, 44, of Clarion, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Arlene Nick
Mary Arlene Nick

Mary Arlene Nick, age 80, of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at AHN Hospital in Wexford.

Ellen Susan Folwell
Ellen Susan Folwell

Ellen Susan Folwell, ‘Susie’ to her friends, was born November 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh to Wesley and Jean Folwell.

Kimberly Leona Byerly
Kimberly Leona Byerly

Kimberly Leona Byerly, age 66, of Brookville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Shippenville.

Pamela D. Winger memorial set

A memorial service for Pamela D. Winger Heath of Oil City will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Bible Church at West First and Orange streets in Oil City.

Trapper A. Shuffstall
Trapper A. Shuffstall

Trapper A. Shuffstall, 41, of Franklin, lost his battle to addiction after several years of sobriety at his residence on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.