James Harry “Jim” McElroy, age 86, of Oil City, died at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, with his family by his side.
Born on Jan. 3, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, he was a son to the late Ron Mosier and Kenda Hall.
Jeanne Ann (Brumbaugh) Roberts, 77, of Cochranton, passed away with family by her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
“I sure do miss that man,” was a phrase that every visitor was apt to hear while visiting Georgia Lou Ray, 93, of Conneaut Lake and formerly of Krider Road in Meadville. She has been waiting nine years to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, George Arnold Ray, whom she married on August…
Donna Jean Staub, 85, formerly of Rouseville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA.
Roseann Bruno Gibbons, 89, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence following end-stage renal disease.
James C. “Jim” Guyton, 74, of Oil City, died at his home Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Shirley W. Grinder, age 92, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning June 9, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Donna P. Horner, 51, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Mary Louise Beichner, of Oil City, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, with her family by her side at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca.
Virginia M. Stover, age 92, of Oil City, died unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Caring Place in Franklin.
James “Jim” Calvin Jack, 76, born August 12th, 1945 of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 22, 2022 at AHN Wexford Hospital.
Christina J. S. “Chris” (Sporer) Barletta, 56, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at her home at 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022.
Donald Wallace Texter passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Cheri L. Wilson, 75, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Township, Mercer, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.
Mary L. Winger, 86, of Oil City, died at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.
Timothy D. Stempin, 69, of Franklin, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family Saturday, June 4th, 2022.
There will be a combination celebration of life/birthday celebration for Donna Mae Davidson at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the home of Mary Hicks, 38857 Chester Ridge Road, Centerville 16404.
A graveside service for Thomas A. Young, who died Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 87, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Knox Union Cemetery.
Members of Edenberg Lodge #550 of Knox will hold a Masonic service for Joseph Alvin Ritts at 4 p.m. Thursday at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.
A graveside service for Robert C. Allen will be held Saturday, June 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery, 706 Old Route 8, Harrisville.
On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.
Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.
On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City — Heaven.
Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, of Titusville, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on Sunday, June 5th, 2022.
Ernest L. Dunkel, 97, of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of Oil City, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022 in Columbia.
Rendale D. McCanna, 75, of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.
Carol “Cricket” L. Cross, 74, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Springfield, Ohio.
William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
James R. “Willie” Williamson, 73, of Kane, formerly of Clarion, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Andover Village Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Ohio.
Joseph Alvin Ritts, age 95, of Mount Jewett and formerly of Salem Township, Clarion County, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Lutheran Home in Kane.
Dale R. Dunlap, 52, of Darlington, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia of Cabot.
John L. “Jack” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. He was 77 years old.
Mildred Helen “Millie” Teeter, 89, a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin, died there peacefully at 11:38 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, following a period of declining health, with family at her bedside.
Nancy F. Shook, 73, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital in Butler.
Martha Joyce Davis (Hamilton), beloved mother and grandmother went peacefully to be with the Lord May 24th, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave on Saturday, June 25, beginning at 1 p.m. at his home at 740 Horn Road, Oil City. Attendees are encouraged to wear anything “camo” as that was Dave’s favorite attire.
