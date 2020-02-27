James J. 'Jim' Garin

James J. "Jim" Garin

James J. "Jim" Garin, 72, of Grove City, formerly of Franklin, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Grove City Medical Center.

Born in Bradford on May 22, 1947, he was a son of the late Thomas and Mary Jo Cleary Garin.

