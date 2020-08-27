James 'Jimmy Dean' Miller

James "Jimmy Dean" Miller

James "Jimmy Dean" Miller, 61, of Sigel, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Sigel.

Jim was born on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 1958, in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the son of Henry Dean Miller and Mary Rose Pangallo Miller.

