James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
He was born July 16, 1958, in Sewickley, a beloved son of Maryetta and the late Michael Dutko Jr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
He was born July 16, 1958, in Sewickley, a beloved son of Maryetta and the late Michael Dutko Jr.
Kenneth N. Davis, 56, of Tionesta, died at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, after an extended illness.
William "Bill" F. Zacherl Sr. 71, of Shippenville passed away at home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a brief illness.
James John Dutko, 62, of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021, of pancreatic cancer.
Robert Daniel "Danny" Carey, 66, of Worth Township, Mercer County, passed away in UPMC-Mercy Burn Unit on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020.
Doris J. Goughler, 80, of Parker, formerly of Emlenton, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
Martha J. Kepple, 76, of Callensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
David R. Moore, 83, of Marienville went to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home as the result of complications related to Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Manuela Castaneda Shaffer, 75, of Rockland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie, following complications of recent surgery.
Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church Street, Clintonville died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.
William D. "Bill" Smith of Grove City passed peacefully on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021, in Quality Life Services, Grove City. He was 92.
Sheila R. Boughner, 59, of Franklin, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Austintown Healthcare Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
Joyce "Peach" Bowie of Oil City passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Thomas L. Callahan, 87 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at his home following a full and meaningful life.
Barbara J. Stalker Foust, 64, of Dutch Hill, Parker, passed away early Friday morning May 7, 2021, at Penn Highlands-Jefferson Manor at Brookville following an illness.
Stanley J. Huefner, 56, a resident of 1176 State Route 428, Oakland Township, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his home.
Sara A. Sines, 90, a resident of 102 Church St., Clintonville, died peacefully at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in her home.
William F. Zacherl, 72, of Shippenville, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Paul Raymond Adams, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021 after an extended battle with cancer.
Merle E. Carr, 71 of Rimersburg, PA passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Glenn Allen Neiport, age 71, of Shippenville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ronald J. "Ron" Klein, 63, of West Freedom, went to be with the lord Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital.
B. Lavier Hummel passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
Rosie Emmaline Shaw, 87, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at home.
Furthermore...
Roberta Mae (Dreibelbis) Wenner, 95, of Van, affectionately known as "Grandma Birdie"went Home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, following a brief period of declining health.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Roberta Wenner, 95, of Van, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021.
Scott R. Morrison, age 59, of Oil City, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at UMPC Northwest in Seneca.
Ira "Odie" Wyman, 83, of East Brady, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Meda Beichner, 75, of Shippenville, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, after a brief illness.
Frederick A. Fiscus, 83, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
John W. Hicks, 81, of Franklin, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family in the early evening hours of Friday, April 30, 2021.
Russell L. Irwin, 74, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie.
Carol Sires, 66, of Polk, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Ronald Eugene Albaugh Sr., age 65, of Brookville, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021, at McKinley Health Center surrounded by his loved ones.
Richard D. "Dick" Clark, 89, of Oil City, died at his home of natural causes on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Helen L (Copenhaver) Fetzer, 94, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Delores "Dot" J. Frankenberger, 90, of Oil City, passed away late in the morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Bernadette Marshall passed away peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021.
Donald E. "Red" Winslow, 84, of Franklin, died April 1, 2021.
LUCINDA 210 Lawn Drive Multi-Family Garage Sale. May 13, …
Nice stuff. Teen & plus size women’s clothes, toys, 2…
Rocky Grove - 845 Fern Avenue - May 14th & 15th, 9-4pm.
JAMIE BARKER, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY. I’M PROUD OF YOU!! From…
PUBLIC NOTICE The Clarion Borough Civil Service Commissio…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
PUBLIC NOTICE INVITATIONS FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will …