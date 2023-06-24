James Leroy Walker

Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.
A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.