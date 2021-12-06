James R. Disque, 68, of Oil City, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC-Hamot.
Born Jan. 21, 1953, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Stella Budzinski Disque.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 6:38 am
Judy L. Lesko, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at her residence. Judy had many roles — wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, caregiver, coach, volunteer, cheerleader and friend to all.
Timothy Alan Bell, 65, of Shippenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, after a lengthy battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Donald “Doc” Lavely DMD, 82, died of natural causes on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the Highland Oaks at Water Run personal care facility in Clarion.
James “Jim” Conner, 54, of Strattanville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Joseph G. Tighe, 85, of Homer City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, Pa.
Marvin Craig Hansen, 73, of Oil City, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside. He was born on Dec. 15, 1947, in Fresno, California, a son of Marvin L. and Shirley L. Lima Hansen. He married Carolyn Sue Wyant on June 4, 1967, who survives.
Conrad Gibbons Green was born in Franklin, on Oct. 25, 1936, to Richard and Alice Gibbons Green.
Alvin W. Beach, 91 of Polk, passed away at AHN Grove City on Dec. 4, 2021.
Andrew G. Mohney, 47, of Kittanning, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6:40 a.m. at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.
Rodney “Bruce” Forsythe, 67, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. He was born on Jan. 12, 1954, in Bradford, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Claude and Mildred (Cox) Forsythe.
Bonnie Lou Pfendler, 76, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Meadville from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
David Charles Heckathorne, 63, a resident of Oil City died peacefully at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.
Clifford “Cliff” Spence, 76, of Oil City, beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1st, 2021, at UPMC Northwest. His death was sudden and unexpected due to Covid-19 complications that presented in less than a week. He was exposed to Covid after his full vacc…
Crist Summerville, 69, of 388 E. State St., Knox, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Judy C. Swartzfager, 79, of Cochranton, died peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 1 2021, in her home.
Carol Lea Ruhlman, 80, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Franklin, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Cindy Jo Seigworth, 58, of Shippenville passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.
Matilda “Tillie” Sarah Nugent Beichner, 98, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 1, 2021, escorted by her late husband Albert Sylvester and sons Donald, Jeffrey, David and Richard Michael (who just passed a week ago). She was born on November 10, 1923.
Julian A. Males, age 97, of New Bethlehem, joined his Lord and Savior, and his wife, Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
James W. “Jim” McCloskey Sr., 73, of Fisher, passed away Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.
P. Maxine Motter, 93, of Highland Oaks at Water run, formerly of Venus, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Clair “Dean” Eugene Rice Jr., 78, of Franklin, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at home. He was born on Aug. 23, 1943, in Franklin, a son of Clair Eugene and Mildred Bowen Rice Sr. He married Ada Singleton Rice on July 3, 1965, who survives.
Arlene L. Holzschuh, 79, of Titusville, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Douglas L. Yurkanin, 60, of Franklin died on November 30, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center.
Florence L. Richburg was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Franklin Pennsylvania. On Nov. 26, 2021, she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marion Paterson Lawson.
David Zeldon “Mac” McGinnis Jr., 95, of Emlenton passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2021.
Arthur Frank Hollabaugh, 73, of Franklin, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center where he had been a patient for 38 days with Covid-19.
Rosalita Rose (Rex) Kling, 77, of Clearfield, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her home.
Robert R. Shaffer, 87, of Hermitage formerly of Marienville, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sharon Regional Hospital.
Betty Jane Stempin, 98, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City, passed away at her home Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Linda M. (Kline) Sullivan of Renton, Washington, formerly of Franklin, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, surrounded by her children.
Mary Ellen (Phenicie) Armstrong, 90, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
Mary Jane McKinney, of Rimersburg, died Nov. 1, 2021.
Connie A. Eisenman, 55, of Fryburg passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Clair “Bart” R. Bartley, 76, of Parker, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Florence L. Richburg, 87, of Franklin, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.
Debra J. Mook, 66, of Polk, passed away following a brief illness, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at UPMC Hamot.
Sharon J. Thompson, 59, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Highland Oaks at Water Run in Clarion.
