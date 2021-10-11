James R. Slagle Sr., 88, of Summerville, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his residence.
Born on Sept. 1, 1933, at home in South Bethlehem, he was a son of the late James B. Slagle and Matilda (Huffman) Slagle. He married Helen J. (Brooks) at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion by Reverend Ralph Richardson on June 9, 1957.
Richard H. “Dick” Morrison of Venus passed away at 86 years of age surrounded by family at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. He was born on Sept. 5, 1935, in Venus, the son of the late Harold and Genevieve (Paup) Morrison. He graduated from Shippenville High School in 1953.…
Floyd LeRoy Snyder Jr., 80, of Oil City, died Friday evening, Oct. 8, 2021, at Titusville Healthcare. He was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Mercer, a son to the late Floyd LeRoy Snyder, Sr. and Myrtle (Heckathorne) Snyder. He was a 1960 graduate of Oil City High School. He worked at the Franklin Hos…
DeWayne F. Shorts, 94, a well-known member of the Cooperstown community, passed away peacefully in the early evening in the comforts of his own home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Martha A. Caldwell, 96, formerly of Oil City and Washington, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, Wernersville. She is the wife of the late Seymour Caldwell, who was a Franklin resident.
SalLea R. Edkin, 73, of Lake City, Florida, died peacefully, after a sudden illness, Oct. 2, 2021, at Haven — Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center, Lake City. She was born May 10, 1948, in Franklin, the daughter of the late James F. Turner and Mildred Ann Gordon.
Donald Floyd Brown, age 84, of Seneca, was promoted to Glory on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at his home. It was 6:02 p.m. when he fell at the feet of his Commander, Jesus Christ, who he loved and served.