James R Wessell, age 74, of Bonita Springs Florida, a native of Oil City and Corsica, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born Dec, 7, 1948 to the late Harold and Amy Wessell.
Jim attended schools in Oil City and Cranberry. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Robert H McCard during the Vietnam War. His parents requested cards be sent to him for his 18th birthday while in Vietnam. This is how he met his wife, Connie Larue (McKinley) Wessell. They continued to correspond until he returned from Vietnam. They met, kept in touch for 2 years, then were married, April 25, 1970. She preceded him in death in 2021. Jim and Connie moved from the Corsica, PA area to Bonita Springs, Florida in 1985. Jim and Connie were both active in their church, Gulf Shore Church. They enjoyed camping at the former Shiloh campground in Cook Forest when they traveled north to visit relatives.
Rebecca Nelson, most recently of Pleasantville and formerly of Titusville, passed from this life Saturday evening, June 17, 2023, surrounded by family and ready to meet Jesus. She died at home after a progression of cancer at the age of 81.
A graveside service and interment of ashes for Joanne M. Strickland, age 76, of Oil City, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2022 will be held Saturday, June 24, at Grove Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Jones officiating.
Nina Rose (McGee) Harman was born May 30, 1935, and she went to her Heavenly rest on June 14, 2023. Nina was born to Fred L. and Annabelle Irwin McGee, and she was the last surviving sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris (Clyde Young), Ruby (Fred Sliter and J…
Ruth E. Hepler, 77, passed away on June 16, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish in Clarion. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Leo C. Yahner, 79, a longtime resident of Franklin, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, June 14, 2023, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie with his family by his side, following complications resulting from a recent illness.